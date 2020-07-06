Toddler, 2 adults rescued from Virginia house fire
Virginia Fire Department

VIRGINIA — A toddler and two adults were rescued from a Virginia house fire by emergency responders Sunday.

The fire started around 11:20 a.m. in the 700 block of 11th Street N. in Virginia. Fire departments from Virginia, Eveleth and Mountain Iron were dispatched to the scene.

Prior to their arrival, a Virginia Police Officer used a neighbor’s ladder to rescue a toddler and two adults from the front porch roof of the burning house, according to the Virginia Fire Department.

The house was “extensively damaged” and two nearby homes also sustained damage, the department reported late Sunday in a press release.

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion, but no other injuries were reported.

Fire departments dispatched included: Virginia, Eveleth, Mountain Iron, Fayal Township, Gilbert, Biwabik, Biwabik Township, Pike-Sandy-Britt, Cherry, Clinton, Cook, Hibbing and Hoyt Lakes. The Eveleth and Biwabik ambulance services provided emergency medical services for the area while the St. Louis County Rescue Squad assisted in rehabilitation services.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

