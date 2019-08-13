Troubled DHS under microscope in hearing

Newly appointed Department of Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead, second from right, laughs with Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, from left, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and acting DHS Commissioner Pam Wheelock after the press conference announcing Harpstead as the new Commissioner of the Department of Human Services during a press conference at the Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. (Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP)