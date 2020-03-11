VIRGINIA — The Virginia Fire Department was called for service 84 times last week: 15 were fire calls and 69 were medical calls.
The fire calls varied from building fires, cooking fires, smoke and carbon monoxide alarm activations, lift assists, and a motor vehicle accident.
Twenty-seven of the medical calls were hospital transports. Two of which were from the Cook Hospital, two from Fairview hospital in Hibbing and the remaining were out of Essentia Health Virginia.
Those patients were transported to Duluth and Metro hospitals for further care, as well as, back to surrounding nursing home and assisted living facilities.
The 911 medical calls brought us to Gilbert, Iron, Mountain Iron, Sandy, Britt, Pike and Virginia.
These patients were transported to Essentia Health Virginia, St. Mary’s Hospital, Fairview Range Medical Center and air medical landing zones.
During this week we performed 114 medical treatments, 110 procedures and administered ninety medications.
Last Sunday was daylight savings. Please remember when you change your clocks, change your smoke and carbon monoxide alarm batteries.
The most common cause of detection failure is dead batteries. When there are injuries or even fatalities involving a house fires, a common theme is the lack of working smoke alarms.
We at the VFD would like to recognize and thank all the dedicated Social Workers who serve this community and region.
This month is Social Worker appreciation month. The important job these caring professionals do is as dangerous as firefighting or police work. They often work alone, without backup, without a partner, without tools, without any type of defense or self-defense training. They are called to beyond horrible, unimaginable situations and then are blamed for the result. It is a thankless and beyond mentally tasking profession.
Yet, it is as important as any other. Please reach out and thank a Social Worker for what they provide our region in terms of service, compassion and keeping our people safe. From all of us at the Virginia Fire Department, thank you Social Workers for all that you do!
Ice fishing is among the most dangerous outdoor sports, especially in March, when the ice pack is deteriorating and thickness alone is not an accurate gauge of safety. Stay away from inlet and outlet streams. Under-the-ice current can reduce ice strength by 20 percent or more. Check ice thickness and quality before riding onto any frozen waterway. Be mindful that ice conditions can vary from day-to-day, from hour-to-hour and from one location to the next. Just because you may have been on the ice last year at this time or later doesn’t mean it is safe this year. Please be cautious and check the quality and depth of the ice every time you step foot on it.
•Cattails and other vegetation, as well as rocks and logs, conduct heat, weakening the ice.
• Tow your equipment sled on a long rope. You can push it toward a victim who has fallen through.
•Beware of black, gray, or milky ice. It lacks the strength of clear blue or green ice.
•Eroded shore ice is a sign of a thinning ice pack. Beware of Ice sloping from a bank may trap air underneath, reducing its strength.
•Slushiness is a sign of a weakening pack; so is finding snow cover or water on top of ice. Depressions in the snow indicate a spring.
•Use a walking stick or ice chisel to test ice conditions.
•Carry cutoff broom handles tipped with sharp nails and attached with 2 feet of cord. Dig them alternately into the ice to haul yourself out.
•If you break through, face the ice you’ve already crossed. It will be stronger than ice in the direction of your fall. Crawl until you reach safe ice.
• Thin cracks may let you see whether the ice is thick or not.
•Pressure ridges are caused by fluctuating temperatures. Avoid them.
Open water is a red flag, pointing to a marginal ice pack nearer the shore.
