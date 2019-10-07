Vice President Pence joins Trump in Minnesota Thursday

ST. PAUL — Vice President Mike Pence will visit construction sign maker Safety Signs in Lakeville before heading to the president's rally Thursday, the Office of the Vice President said Monday.
The business is in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District, which President Trump narrowly won in 2016. Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig flipped the seat from GOP control in last year's election, defeating first-term Republican and Trump backer Jason Lewis.
Craig supports the impeachment inquiry into the White House's dealings with Ukraine. Pence will use the stop to criticize the inquiry and try to make the case Democrats — Craig included — should focus on issues such as the economy and trade policy. Pence is making that case in congressional districts around the country that Trump won but are represented by Democrats.
Craig responded in a statement Thursday that she welcomed the vice president. “I am happy to see the vice president will hear from our family-owned businesses first hand. I’m continuing to work on lowering the cost of healthcare, forming a robust infrastructure package, and expanding markets for Minnesota products and I hope this administration joins me in those efforts.”
Trump has made it clear he intends to win Minnesota next year even though a Republican presidential candidate has not carried the state since Richard Nixon’s reelection in 1972. In 2016, Trump lost the state to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton by 1.5 percentage points.
MPR News has requested comment from Rep. Craig, but has not yet heard back.
