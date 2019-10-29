Virginia cop Grivna honored by police organization, Trump

Virginia Police Officer Nick Grivna was honored by the International Association of Chiefs of Police on Monday in Chicago. He was one of four finalists for the officer of the year award, and was recognized by President Donald J. Trump during the commander in chief’s speech at the event.
Joined by Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. and Chief Nicole Mattson, Grivna accepted an award from the association as a finalist, nearly one year after saving a civilian’s life during a November 2018 hostage situation.
“When Minnesota — I just left Minnesota; what a great place. When Minnesota Officer Nick Grivna responded to an active hostage situation, he found the killer holding a knife to the victim,” Trump said, according to a transcript provided by the Chicago Tribune. “And putting himself in grave danger for very specific reasons, he decided to fire a single shot and took out the murderer. He’s received tremendous praise, and it was a very brave thing to do. A very specific reason.”
Mattson nominated Grivna for the award, highlighting his bravery and professionalism during the incident, in which a man attempting to flee from police and grabbed an innocent bystander, putting him in a headlock while using him as a shield. The suspect was holding a knife in his other hand.
Grivna, who thought he knew the assailant, ordered the man to drop the knife and worked to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect didn’t respond and began waving the knife around in the hostage’s direction.
The officer acted by shooting and killing the suspect without injuries to the hostage. After being placed on standard administrative leave, a prosecutor cleared Grivna, saying the shooting was justified and no charges would be filed.
An officer in Virginia for six years, Grivna was also honored by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA) this year with the Police Officer of the Year Honorable Mention Distinction.
Grivna called the Chicago honor and meeting president a surreal experience, but credited his hometown.
“But the people I want to thank the most are the people of Virginia,” the officer said. “ My community rallied behind me, days after the shooting happened. They took to social media by storm, they stopped in at the PD, they called me and showed their love and support for our police department. And I’m very humbled and honored to be working for this department and in a community that supports their police department that much.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.