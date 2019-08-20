The Virginia Public Library would like to congratulate our super readers from the summer reading program 2019! This year’s summer reading program had 599 kids and teens, and 114 adults from the community participating. Together, everyone read 648,186 minutes – that’s more than a year’s worth of minutes! We also had some outstanding readers who individually read more than 3,000 minutes (50 hours) on their own. Thanks to a partnership with Mesabi Daily News, we are printing their names here, as a reward for their hard work. Thank you to everyone who participated in summer reading this year!

Super Readers 2019 - read 3,000 minutes (50 hours) or more

Kindergarten

Oates, Talley

1st Grade

Harvey, Rees

Neumeyer-Ringmaster’s Word, Erysia

Papin, Julia

2nd Grade

Brysch, Valeria

Rogers, Maks

3rd Grade

Duesler, Logan

Harvey, Graeme

Juntunen, Aiden

Lewicki, Violet

Meyer, Konrad

Oates, Landen

Papin, Frankie

Sipola, Julia

Young, Blake

4th Grade

Hainey, Khepra

Hancock, Madelyn

Heilman, Jacen

Hoche, Nyah

Papin, Addison

Ranisate, Trevor

Rogers, Jack

5th Grade

Hainey, Corbet

Halberg, Michael

Kroll, Milo

Lewicki, Benjamin

Peterson, Noah

6th Grade

Hanson, Connor

Nicholas-Miner, Johnathan

Peterson, Brady

Young, Miley

7th Grade

Alger, Delia

Nicholas-Miner, Brooke

Teasck, Ellie

8th Grade

Jue, Cloie

