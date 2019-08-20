The Virginia Public Library would like to congratulate our super readers from the summer reading program 2019! This year’s summer reading program had 599 kids and teens, and 114 adults from the community participating. Together, everyone read 648,186 minutes – that’s more than a year’s worth of minutes! We also had some outstanding readers who individually read more than 3,000 minutes (50 hours) on their own. Thanks to a partnership with Mesabi Daily News, we are printing their names here, as a reward for their hard work. Thank you to everyone who participated in summer reading this year!
Super Readers 2019 - read 3,000 minutes (50 hours) or more
Kindergarten
Oates, Talley
1st Grade
Harvey, Rees
Neumeyer-Ringmaster’s Word, Erysia
Papin, Julia
2nd Grade
Brysch, Valeria
Rogers, Maks
3rd Grade
Duesler, Logan
Harvey, Graeme
Juntunen, Aiden
Lewicki, Violet
Meyer, Konrad
Oates, Landen
Papin, Frankie
Sipola, Julia
Young, Blake
4th Grade
Hainey, Khepra
Hancock, Madelyn
Heilman, Jacen
Hoche, Nyah
Papin, Addison
Ranisate, Trevor
Rogers, Jack
5th Grade
Hainey, Corbet
Halberg, Michael
Kroll, Milo
Lewicki, Benjamin
Peterson, Noah
6th Grade
Hanson, Connor
Nicholas-Miner, Johnathan
Peterson, Brady
Young, Miley
7th Grade
Alger, Delia
Nicholas-Miner, Brooke
Teasck, Ellie
8th Grade
Jue, Cloie
