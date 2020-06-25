VIRGINIA — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz released $841 million in federal COVID-19 aid to local governments on Thursday, following the guidelines of a deal negotiated by Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature.
The money is part of the federal CARES Act passed by Congress that splits funding between Minnesota counties and cities based on population. Counties are expected to receive about $120 per resident, cities $75 and small towns $25. A separate $12 million has been allocated toward food shelves and food banks.
“This took a tremendous amount of perseverance, and I thank city, county, and township officials for their advocacy,” State Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora, said in a statement Thursday. “On an issue as important as funding for our local communities, you can’t give up. Leaders have a responsibility to keep doing whatever it takes to get the job done, and that’s exactly what happened here.”
Lislegard was among the politicians advocating for distribution of the funding on the House floor at the end of the legislative session on June 17 and during a special session on June 20. On Wednesday, he called on Walz to release the funding as negotiated by the Legislature and not with amendments passed by the House.
The Iron Range Democrat voted to pass the funding effort, which was later split up and negotiated between Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and House Speaker Melissa Hortman as the version issued by Walz on Thursday.
“Dave Lislegard had a chance to stand up for communities on the Range, but when we needed him most he was nowhere to be found,” said Julie Buria, a Republican candidate running against Lislegard this November. “He voted the way his Metro Democrat leaders told him to.”
Once the Legislative Advisory Commission approves the plan, funds will be distributed as early as next week. All funds must be spent on approved COVID-19-related areas by the end of the year.
Hennepin and Ramsey counties already received direct aid earmarked for communities with more than 500,000 people, and won’t get any more money, according to MPR News, though cities within those counties are eligible for their share of the $841 million.
“This funding will bring much-needed relief to communities across the state as we continue to battle this pandemic together,” Walz said in a statement.
David Unmacht, executive director for the League of Minnesota Cities said local governments have had to “modify their operations, purchase equipment and redeploy staff” as a result of COVID-19, all from budgets set last fall that didn’t anticipate a pandemic.
