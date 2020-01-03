ST. PAUL — Members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation are weighing in on the U.S. strike that killed Iran’s top military official. Iran has vowed “harsh retaliation” for the strike.
Democratic Sen. and presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar: “Qassem Soleimani was responsible for directing Iran’s destabilizing in Iraq, Syria, and throughout the Middle East, including attacks against U.S. forces. But the timing, manner, and potential consequences of the Administration’s actions raise serious questions and concerns about an escalating conflict. Our immediate focus needs to be on ensuring all necessary security measures are taken to protect U.S. military and diplomatic personnel in Iraq and throughout the region. The Administration needs to fully consult with Congress on its decision-making, response plans, and strategy for preventing a wider conflict.”
Democratic Sen. Tina Smith: “The question is whether eliminating him leaves America safer. And also, I think whether the Trump administration has fully considered the serious consequences of this operation. The stakes could not be higher. I am gravely concerned that the administration doesn’t seem to be even close to having a strategy to protect Americans and to stop further escalation of what is a very dangerous situation.”
Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber: “Qassem Soleimani was a leading sponsor of terrorism, responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands, including hundreds of patriotic American service members. The president’s decisive action has brought justice to Soleimani and our world is safer without this deadly terrorist. We as a country are grateful to the heroic men and women in uniform who helped carry out this critical mission. As we head into the new year, our nation and allies must stand unified and resolute in the fight against terrorism. Freedom must always triumph over terror.”
Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn: “Qassem Soleimani was a known terrorist whose very existence was a threat to U.S. troops and Syrian civilians. I applaud President Trump for his decisiveness and for demonstrating that no attack on Americans will be tolerated, and I thank our courageous military members who carried out this mission swiftly and effectively.”
Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar: “We are outraged the president would assassinate a foreign official, possibly setting off another war without Congressional authorization and has zero plan to deal with the consequences.”
Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig: “Soleimani was an evil man, responsible for the deaths of thousands. But last night’s pre-emptive airstrike on Soleimani has significantly escalated the tensions with Iran, putting the safety of American servicemembers, diplomats and others at risk. Any further acts of aggression against Iran require a new AUMF from Congress. It is imperative that we work with our allies to deescalate the situation – our highest priority must be avoiding another costly war in the Middle East that will cost American lives.”
Democratic U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum: “President Trump’s decision to assassinate Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani inside Iraq will have severely negative consequences on U.S. interests around the world and puts a target on every American — military and civilian — in the region. Further, it strengthens the Iranian regime’s domestic hold on power, and empowers Iranian-backed elements in Iraq to create more chaos. Americans now know that 17 years of war in Iraq was based on a manufactured lie touted as ‘credible intelligence,’ and I fear that President Trump is creating his own rationale for war with Iran.”
Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer: “Qassem Soleimani was responsible for the murder of hundreds of Americans. He dedicated his life to spreading terror and discord in the Middle East, harming American soldiers and our nation’s interests. The military action which ended his life is a victory for peace, and I look forward to returning to Congress next week to receive more information from the Administration on this action and the subsequent steps.”
