AURORA — The Mesabi East Area boys’ soccer team learned an important lesson in trust Thursday.
In trusting their teammates and their coaches, they were able to put up three goals in the first half and three more in the second to cruise to a 6-1 win over visiting Two Harbors at the new Mesabi East athletic complex.
Less than 10 minutes into the first half, the Giants used a lucky bounce to get themselves on the scoreboard all while showing the home crowd that they were ready to put on a show at their new stadium.
Just over seven minutes into the contest, an Agates player looked to pass the ball to goalie Brendan Lampela to clear it out. That pass took an unfortunate bounce over Lampela’s head, allowing Giants attacker Elliot Van Orsdel to swoop in and punch in the first score, 1-0.
Some back and forth action from both teams later in the half was broken up by Mesabi East Area senior Tyler Mount with under 10 minutes to play in the half. Mount launched the ball towards the Two Harbors goal well from over 40 yards out and was able to just put it out of reach of Lampela, putting in the second Giants goal of the evening to make it 2-0 in favor of Mesabi East.
The Agates responded quickly to this goal with sophomore Alex Szendrey scoring with 5:25 to go on a penalty kick to cut the deficit in half, 2-1.
With Two Harbors carrying the momentum, Giants coach Jared Anderson knew the next few minutes of the match would be crucial for his team.
“Two Harbors got their opportunity and scored on it,” Anderson said. “So now it came down to if our kids were going to show up and take the next opportunity that came their way. We had been preaching all week about playing your positions and trusting your teammates to be where they need to be when you put the ball in their part of the field.”
Mesabi East Area did exactly that as just over three minutes later, Gavin Benz gave the Giants their third score of the game knocking it in off a corner kick that went straight for him.
That 3-1 score would hold going into the break, making way for a second half that would decidedly put the game in favor of Mesabi East.
From the second the whistle blew signaling the start of the second half, the Giants were in control of the game, barely giving the Agates any time to breath on defense.
The opportunities to score were becoming more frequent for Mesabi East while the Two Harbors defenders became slower as a result of fatigue.
With just under 20 minutes passed in the second half, Tristan Pikula was able to hit Joe Hafdahl with a pass on the breakaway, allowing Hafdahl a shot on goal. That shot made its way past Lampela to put Mesabi East Area up 4-1 with 20 minutes to play.
Hafdahl wasn’t done just yet. He added another score with just under 11 and a half minutes to play on a long and high shot from the far corner that was out of reach for Lampela. His second goal of the evening put the Giants up 5-1.
Not even 15 seconds later, the Giants stole the ball from the Agates on the restart and Harrison Logan was able to make his way past a sleeping Two Harbors defense to give Mesabi East their final goal of the contest.
A final score of 6-1, coach Anderson said today’s result was the product of his team buying into what the coaches have been saying all season.
“Trust is the key thing here,” Anderson said. “If you don’t have that trust then that’s when people start getting out of position and that’s how the other team gets scoring opportunities. I think throughout the season, we’ve been developing the guys very well at their positions and now we’re at the point where we can buy into that trust between each other.”
With the goals seemingly coming through a snowball effect, Anderson said the key to their scoring chances was a rock solid defense.
“If we’re playing well on defense, that means that the other team is getting tired trying to chase us and we’re getting more opportunities to score. That’s been our problem against stronger teams like Hermantown and Grand Rapids. They’ve been able to tire us out with how often they can control the ball.”
Their first game at their new field in the books, the Giants coach believes this match will fire his team up for what’s to come.
“We told the kids before the game that you only get one opportunity to open a new field. There’s only one chance to win that. Winning this game means it’s likely we could host a play-in game for playoffs and get another opportunity to play out here.”
The game was also a night of a few more firsts with Benz and Harrison scoring their first goals and Pikula getting his first point on the assist to Hafdahl.
With the new stadium adjacent to the Mesabi East schools, the entire match took on an atmosphere that Anderson hopes to see more of.
“It was great having students from all over the area come and sit in our stands versus coming and sitting in the swamp in Biwabik. We’d sub players in and you’d hear the cheer for the player coming on the field. Having that fan base and looking across and seeing the stands filled up is a huge boost for the players so I’m ecstatic that they could have the opportunity to play another game here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.