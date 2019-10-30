Giants playing tough at the right time of the season

AURORA — The Mesabi East football team has played tough when it’s mattered most.
Despite going 2-6 in the regular season, the sixth-seeded Giants have put together a pair of upsets to put themselves into today’s section championship against No. 1 Moose Lake/Willow River. After knocking off, No. 2 Crosby-Ironton this past Saturday, the mood was high for Mesabi East, but the team immediately got down to business.
“The mood was definitely high,” Mesabi East head coach Steve Grams said. “They were happy to get that win but we had to get to film right away on Monday. “The guys wanted to watch a lot of our game with Crosby, but we had to focus on Moose Lake.”
The Giants’ date with the Rebels is a rematch of last year’s section semifinals, where Mesabi East lost 39-8 in Moose Lake. A perennial 7AA powerhouse, the Rebels will be tough, but Grams says his team is up to the task.
“Everyone knows Moose Lake. But I don’t think they’re the Moose Lake of old. They’re a good team, they’re disciplined and they’re hard working. But our attitude is telling our guys that we just want to play one more game. We wanna play tough and disciplined too, which we can. The guys know there’s only two No. 6 seeds left in the state and we have an opportunity to knock off one of the best football teams in Northern Minnesota. Why not take a shot at it.”
A 7-3 record last year and a trip to the section championship this year, the Giants as a program seem to be doing something right. Grams says this year’s seniors took a lot from last year and have been able to go all in when they need to.
“Getting to that semifinal game last year with Moose Lake was a product of a lot of leadership and hard work. A lot of the guys that graduated played an important role on that team but a lot of underclassmen who were on that team did too. They’re juniors and seniors now and they’ve taken a lot from last year to get to where we are this year.
“I think last year, a lot of our guys weren’t very confident. This year, they’ve watched more film and we’ve had a lot of team meetings and there’s just a good atmosphere around us. The guys are in a good mood at practice with no one complaining. Everyone is just having a good time.
Road warriors in their first two playoff games, Mesabi East gets to take on Moose Lake/Willow River at neutral site Esko. Avoiding a game in Moose Lake as well as being on an even playing field gives Mesabi East some relief.
“The kids were focused on International Falls and playing on their field the first game. Weather turned that into a game in Mountain Iron late at night and they guys didn’t want to play late at night. Then we went up to Crosby and knew it was going to be a tough one.
“And no one ever wants to go to Moose Lake and play on their home field. That’s just a big intimidation factor right there. Hopefully playing on a turf field can help us since our guys have been playing on turf at practice the last few weeks.”
Talking about the Rebels, Grams says they can do just about everything right which means playing mistake-free football will be a key to victory.
“We all know they run the double wing very well, they can come out in the I and they can spread it out. We’re making it a goal to stop their offense but their defense can be very tough at times too. It’s going to be about us coming up with big plays, stopping their big plays and focusing on limiting our mistakes.”
The Giants offense has frequently been funneled through senior running back Cole Meyer. Grams noted, however, that it’s not always about Meyer and that Mesabi East has plenty of options when it comes to moving the ball down the field.
“Gavin Skelton, quarterback Hunter Hannuksela, Hunter Levander, Cole Swanson: They’ve all been a big part of our offense this year and we have a few young guys that have played well on defense too.”
That would include freshman Cooper Levander who grabbed a pivotal interception for the Giants last Saturday in Crosby.
“We’re asking our guys, ‘who’s going to be the next to make a big play?’ Because at some point, you have to step up and make the plays.”
In addition, Grams needed to give credit to his linemen, both offensive and defensive, for their roles this season.
“The line has been making a lot of things happen for us this year and maybe it’s a good thing that they’re going unnoticed. They’re stepping up too and if they weren’t making holes for us on offense and stopping plays on defense, then we wouldn’t be where we are now.”
Their last section championship in 2013, it’s now time for a new crop of Giants to take their shot at making it to state and keeping their emotions in check is going to be key.
“We want to not get too high and not get too low with the emotions. The guys know it’s going to be emotional but it can’t be a roller coaster. We talk about what we could’ve done better in 2013 and a little bit of it applies to this year but this group of guys is going to bring it as much as they can.”
Tonight’s section championship between Mesabi East and Moose Lake/Willow River is set to kick off tonight at 7:15 p.m.
