As an exercise in the study of American values, both past and present, the last few weeks have been anything but boring.
The big little story that has been the talk of the hour, of course, has been the impeachment fiasco. Thankfully it is over, at last. Over and above all the wrangling about the details was the avowed impeachment of this President - even before he took office - by a cadre of powerful figures, including some members of Congress who had him convicted before he had sat down in the oval office. When the verdict is rendered long before anyone has even committed a crime, can a case like this have any basis in reality? First it was Russia, and even after millions squandered and months of excavation, Mr. Mueller was left with a big hole that went nowhere. The dust hadn’t even settled from this mining debacle when certain brilliant leaders of Congress grasped at the next straw that drifted by - Ukraine. And, if it wasn’t this, then it would have been some other Mickey Mouse deal that they could glom onto. This all fits when we remember, the conclusion was already foreordained.
Doesn’t this remind you of the old story that if the Highway Patrol follows your car long enough, if he wants to be a nerd, he can pull you over for something - forgot to put your blinker on, drifted across the centerline, you name it. Almost everyone would agree, however, if an officer sinks to this level of law enforcement, a whack across his puss with a wet sucker would be more fitting than a star on his chest. Anyone got a few smelly fish to send to Washington?
They say that Ringling Brothers Circus, in operation for 133 years, finally went out of business. I don’t believe it for a minute. Not after watching the trove of Presidential Primary contenders scrambling for the White House. After their promising us the world, and after waiting in anticipation for the big fireworks blastoff of the race in Iowa, and then spit, sput, fizzle - like a kid’s cap gun that got dropped in a puddle. They couldn’t even get their votes counted! The Ted Mack Amateur Hour all over again. Even the venerable Bernie Sanders succinctly commented, “Well, if they get the votes counted one of these years, we’ll see how we did.”
If you actually listen to what some of these candidates are saying, it goes from being funny to downright scary. Almost all are making a big deal about ‘climate change’. It used to be called global warming but, apparently they don’t even know which way the temperatures are going, so they now call it ‘climate change’. That way, whatever happens, they’re right every time! Cool …
It is interesting to note that researchers from the University of Victoria and the nonprofit Hakal Institute have discovered evidence that most of North America was once covered with a massive ice sheet that was between a mile and two miles thick. What the heck happened? Did Fred Flintstone’s bonfire get out of control, or what? At any rate, obviously, it all melted, and aren’t you glad that it did? We’d be in a real (and cold) pickle otherwise. There must have been some real rip-roaring, fire-breathing global warming going on back then and - can you imagine - that was before we had a carbon footprint, before fossil fuels, before Volkswagen ‘dirty diesels’, gas guzzling cars, pipelines, factory smokestacks, power plants that burned the dreaded coal and, I stand corrected, long before Freddie was playing with his campfire. And it all melted, so much that these same researchers believe that sea levels rose some 400 feet! And we’re all in a bundle now that some seem to think that sea levels may rise by some number of inches? Oh my, what is wrong with this picture? A rational observation of the earth’s climate indicates a wide range of variations over the annals of time, and natural forces dwarf the efforts of a company of puny mortals to less than a drop in the bucket. It’s as ludicrous as thinking we’re going to change the course of an aircraft carrier with a canoe paddle.
It would appear that these Presidential hopefuls are in a race for who can come up with the zaniest ideas. All of them have endorsed the fabulous Green New Deal - in all or part - whereby over the next 10 years or so, the use of all fossil fuels would cease and be replaced with ‘green’ energy. The cost of this transformation have estimates running up to over an eye-popping, heart-stopping 90 trillion dollars. Does anyone even know how to visualize a pile of money that big? The whole GDP of the entire US last year was only $21.4 trillion. The whole Vietnam war cost $168 billion. The total net worth of Ford, Chrysler and General Motors combined is only around $413 billion. Our defense budget last year was less than $700 billion. Yet these aspiring presidents don’t even blink at numbers of this magnitude… are they all on drugs or what is wrong with them? This Green Deal even calls for the elimination of airplanes. Maybe this only applies to ‘ordinary’ citizens like us, as all of these politicians have sure been burning up the skies with not only commercial flights, but private jets as well, as they campaign from New Hampshire to Nevada.
On a related note, we just read that Enbridge’s Line Three Pipeline has finally been approved (again). The regulatory jungle that businesses have to operate in these days would cause the movers and shakers who built this great country to tip over of heart failure. Environmental wackos, Indian tribes, greenie-weenies all want to stick broom handles in the spokes of every wheel anyone wants to turn. They think it’s their mission to shut this pipeline down. Never mind that the existing aging pipeline is becoming a safety hazard, and a new one would be not only more efficient but much safer. To not replace this line and move this oil by truck and rail would be even far more costly and exponentially more hazardous. Yet, none of this registers with these earth muffins. Even if we went entirely green and ran everything with electricity - cars, machinery, everything - we would still need petroleum. Everything that moves needs oil - lubricating oil, hydraulic oil, transmission oil, gear oil, greases, not to mention all the zillion things made of plastic that comes from oil - appliances, electronics, medical supplies, toys, automotive and industrial parts, household items. Almost everything that is made uses plastic. Besides this, half the roads in this country are made of asphalt. Where do these dreamers think asphalt comes from? Oil, of course. The Husky Refinery in Superior that caught on fire - it was the asphalt section that was burning. Since that plant went offline, local contractors have really been scratching to come up with materials to build roads.
Why is it that what is mainstream thought these days is so far out of the norm of the principles and ideals this country was built upon, and worked just fine until recent days.? Why does it take 15 years and counting to get a strategic and state of the art copper mine going in Northern Minnesota? That’s half as long as it took to build our entire Interstate Highway System, that massive coast to coast 41,000 mile construction project - one of the greatest advances and success stories of the 20th Century. If a project of that size were attempted today, with all the hoops, piles of permits, miles of regulations and files of lawsuits by every goofball in town, it would never get done. NEVER! Good night, we’ve frittered around for years now, and we can’t even get a couple hundred mile pipeline built right here in Minnesota! And this is progress? Well, I guess that’s what the ‘progressives’ call it. The rest of us call it insanity. Where do all these looney ideas come from? Is this what they teach in school these days?
On a down home level, things have taken a turn down too. Just a few days ago the Democrats in the Minnesota Senate replaced long-standing leader Tom Bakk with a little lady from the cities. The state, as well as Northern Minnesota, has done well by the leadership of Senator Bakk for years now. His voice of reason, common sense, and rational solutions for problems of everyday citizens will surely be missed. Hang onto your hats as the metro ‘progressives’ hit the gas on a wild ride to only God knows where.
On a positive note, however, last week the City Council of Mt. Iron passed a motion to recite our Pledge of Allegiance before each of their council meetings. How many other Councils are there around the area, who have been asleep at the switch, that need to take this to heart and get with the program? This is a far cry from the deadheads in St. Louis Park, who a few months back abolished the Pledge from their meetings. It was only after an army of riled up patriotic citizens ran roughshod over them with their hobnailed boots that they got the picture and recanted their dumb decision. Congratulations to Councilor Skogman for introducing this motion. It is heartening to know that there are still Americans who are proud of our country and aren’t afraid to say so.
Now, if this could just rub off on some of our leaders in St. Paul and Washington … As the eternal optimist, I can only, always remain hopeful.
Jim Hofsommer
Markham
