ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Two separate water emergencies both resulted in deaths on Thursday.
The name of a victim discovered slumped over the side of a boat, into the water, near the shore of Lake Vermilion was released as Roy Steven Larson, 59, of New Prague, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
Around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, the water emergency was reported on Lake Vermilion near the area of Norwegian Bay, located about 10 miles northeast of Cook. A passing boater found Larson.
The incident remains under investigation by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
Responding agencies included the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, St. Louis County Rescue Squad, Lake Vermilion Fire Brigade and Cook Ambulance.
At 4 p.m. Thursday, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to another water emergency, this time at Longyear Lake boat Landing in Chisholm.
The victim was later identified as Eric Michael Hainey, 61, of Chisholm.
“Law Enforcement had received a 911 call reporting a body floating in shallow water near the edge of the shore,” stated a press release from the county.
It went on to say, “Foul play is not suspected, but the cause of the death remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance from the Chisholm Police Department and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.”
Responding agencies included the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the Chisholm Police Department.
