BIWABIK — Christmas is coming to Biwabik this July. "We decided to bring the parade to the people because of COVID and social distancing and the main street project," Kim Berg, chairwoman of Fourth of July committee, said in a phone interview.
"We're going to do it like Santa Claus Night up and down the streets with the fire trucks," said Berg. There will be Miss Biwabik from 2019, Ellie Ann Jones, and Honk the Moose, the statue in Carl Schuster Park of the moose that came to town and has been the subject of a book by Phil Stong. MnDOT is doing an extensive Highway 135 project this year and 2021, and the highway runs through Biwabik.
The July 4 event will begin at 9 a.m., as the fire trucks go up and down the avenues. "We have stuff for the kids, special prizes for decorated trikes, bikes and scooters. We want the kids to stay in their yards. We'll come to you," Berg said. "It's hard to tell them to decorate your bike, but you have to stay in your yard."
When Santa Claus Night is held around the time of the Weihnactsfest in Biwabik, the distribution of candy takes about three hours. "In the summer there might be more kids. I think it's going to work really well," Berg said, adding that it's important to do something special for the Fourth of July.
With Berg on the committee are her sister Kristin Ribich and Jaime Banks. She praised the fire department, saying, "They are so on board. They're happy to help."
There will be no races, no kiddie parade and no Calithumpian parade.
The Biwabik Area Civic Association has ordered 600 face masks with GPS coordinates of Biwabik printed on them, said BACA member Kim Sampson. "We would really like to stress that bars and restaurants will be open for outside seating," Sampson said by phone. Tentative plans pending approval by the Biwabik council are for "live, outdoor music on a closed off street from 2 p.m. to midnight on the Fourth," said Sampson. "This will not be our typical 4th of July, but a little something."
