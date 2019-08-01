A Man with A Band

PALO — Steve Solkela looks a bit like a surfer dude, cruising the pavement on a longboard with his blonde, shoulder-length hair, athletic build and wide smile.
Of course, most boarders (skate or surf) don’t tote along accordions. But this one does.
And, when Solkela begins to sing … well. There’s a reason the 23-year-old has aspired to be an opera star.
His deep, bass voice immediately makes him stand out.
But that’s far from all that draws attention to the self-proclaimed “cartoonish” character.
The Finnish “farm boy from Palo” is an entertainer, to the core. “Sometimes people aren’t sure if I’m real,” he says.
Solkela self depreciates with confidence. He knows he’s a one-of-a-kind.
He’s also, for that matter, a one-man band.
The Mesabi East Class of 2015 graduate tours the Range, the country, Finland, even, as “Steve’s ‘Overpopulated’ One-Man Band.”
Using what he calls “duct tape engineering — lots of shoelaces, elastic bands and creative ways to hit percussive instruments,” including drums and triangle, Solkela can “legitimately” play 12 instruments at once, he says.
As his feet and legs do a good chunk of the work, “the right hand trades off accordion, trumpet, cymbal, bicycle horn, train whistle, and bear trap,” he explains. “You can hear 17 different whacky sounds within a measure.”
Solkela is versed in instruments of all sorts — piano, trombone, trumpet, tuba, baritone, saxophone, mellophone, harp, harmonica, organ, drums, ocarina (an ancient vessel flute), hurdy-gurdy (a medieval stringed crank instrument), kantele (a traditional stringed instrument of Finland), to name a few.
In 10th grade, Solkela taught himself how to play the accordion by watching a YouTube video. Not 48 hours later, he was standing in a parking lot playing the difficult-to-learn instrument when, much to his surprise, “I booked my first paid gig,” he said. A bystander asked him to perform for an ethnic event.
Solkela plays a number of other stringed instruments — guitar, bass, banjo, mandolin, ukulele. But he is far from personally “impressed” by the amount of musical apparatuses he can strum and pick. In fact, he is not a fan of even answering the question.
His take: “Many of these instruments are easy to play. Bagpipes, accordion, organ; those took a lot of time.”
Solkela has produced five CDs, so far, including “The Flying Finns,” with songs like “The Hindsight Waltz” and “Allergies.” Solkela says he specializes in comedic and ethnic music, but dabbles in genres from death metal to polka.
Oh, but it doesn’t stop there.
Solkela is a ventriloquist and stuntman; a community theater actor. He calls himself a “slow-learner,” but clearly has a full-speed-ahead wit.
He’s also a 2019 Rowan University graduate, whose college alma mater in Glassboro, N.J., described him, in part, in a May article as “a back-flipping, fancy gold suit-wearing, dimple-chinned, tandem bike-pedaling, crowd-pleasing, always-performing, Finnish-speaking, ever-recognizable, comedy song-composing music major.”
And, by all accounts, he’s a downright good-hearted guy who truly wants nothing more than to make others happy.
Whew! As Solkela, himself, would say: “Good golly gumdrops!”
By the way, he also makes music videos for his YouTube channel, Solkelamaniax, of which he has developed a following.
That’s the part of the gig Solkela has been focusing on this summer. That is, when he wasn’t rehearsing for and performing one of the lead roles as Mr. Wormwood in the recent Mesabi Musical Theater’s production of “Matilda” — or participating in July’s Northern Lights Music Festival’s opera.
Or playing “Blunderbuss” in the parking lot near Arby’s in Virginia, one of his “daytime” jobs. Solkela won a pool table at an auction, packed it up in the back of his minivan and hauled it to the lot, where he set up the table for the game he invented — a combination of pool and hockey “slammed into one sport.”
Or shingling roofs and landscaping part-time.
Or preparing for the fifth annual “Solkelamania.” More on that later.
Solkela is currently producing a video to his song, “Iron Ore,” an ode to his great-grandfather, Gust Korpi, who worked at the Soudan Underground Mine, and to Iron Range immigrants and miners of all eras, in general.
“It’s one of my proudest projects. It means the world to me,” he said on a recent day. “My ancestors journeyed (from Finland) to Minnesota for a better life. It’s a story a lot of people can relate to.”
Solkela obtained permits to shoot portions of the video underground at the Soudan mine, which ceased production in 1962 and is now a state park and underground laboratory.
“I brought my accordion down there. It was epic,” he said.
The video will incorporate scenes “of me wearing my great-granddad’s hard hat” and singing in the mine shaft elevator. Solkela was allowed to access some areas not open to the public, “like where the superintendent sat … something my great-granddad dreamed of doing.”
His great-great-grandfather labored at the mine on the Vermilion range, as well.
The song has three verses and a chorus of “iron ore” sung four times in succession, each in a deeper pitch than the last. The first verse tells the story of immigration, the second of Solkela’s great-granddad, the third of modern mining and how “through taconite, mining is still alive.”
The video will include footage of the 23-year-old portraying a miner from the past, wearing work bibs and toting a lunch pail; writing a letter to his wife in the old country; holding a baby (his niece) to signify the sacrifices immigrants made to support their families, he said.
Solkela sings a line from the song: “He didn’t care how deep he had to go; he had a family to feed, don’t ya know.”
“No matter if you are Italian, Scandinavian or Finnish, or whatever, you can relate,” he said. “A lot of people forget that your ancestors were immigrants, too. Unless you are Native American,” he adds. “But I think my Native American friends will like this, too.”
The song resonates with everyone who has envisioned a better world for their children, Solkela said.
He is also shooting scenes in other mining towns, such as Two Harbors, and locations on the Mesabi and Cuyuna ranges.
Solkela said he expects the “Iron Ore” video, the “more sappy” of all his projects, to be released in the next few weeks. He first completed the new video “Mosquito Massacre” — also very Minnesota-inspired — which was released Wednesday.
Solkela’s videos may be the stuff of low-budget, shot on his iPhone. But each is fast-paced and snappy, highly entertaining and, most importantly, aimed to “make people smile.”
They are comedic, yet “they all have a wholesome, deeper meaning,” Solkela noted.
Take, for instance, “Tandem Bike Song.” Solkela had bought a tandem bicycle while at Rowan “with the intention that every day I rode it around campus, I would make someone’s day,” he said on a Facebook post. “Be it a curious person who never rode one before, a sad person who just needed someone to lift their spirit, or a student late for class who needed a hero.”
The bike got pretty famous on campus, especially with Solkela playing the accordion from the back seat or solo pedaling the bike made for two. Often students would hop on for a ride. And Solkela found ways to rig it with rope so others could skateboard behind.
With the help of college buddies, he turned the song into a humorous music video. But, ultimately, “my bike is a metaphor and my message is simple: When you see someone down and out, ya gotta go and pick ’em up,” he says. “I’ve always been an advocate for friendship and camaraderie.”
Solkela’s video, “The Dunce’s Lament,” reflects his years of “problems with academia,” he said.
As a “slow learner” — often the butt of classroom jokes — Solkela turned his “academic trauma” around via a spoofed-up video of himself wearing a dunce cap and literally “hittin’ the books.” In the video, “Struggle Bus,” he tries desperately to reach for his college diploma.
Solkela did earn that diploma, thanks to an overachieving work ethic and encouragement from an Aurora native.
He grew up tending to his family’s farm, caring for pigs and cows, cutting wood, and making up for any lack of book smarts by way of hard and dedicated physical labor.
Solkela had no intentions of pursuing higher eduction. But then, one day, while Solkela was working on a set design crew for the Range’s annual summer Northern Lights Music Festival, the festival’s artistic director, Veda Zuponcic, heard the recent high school graduate singing.
“I heard this wonderful, low bass coming up the hallway, and I said, we need him for the chorus,” Zuponcic said in a phone interview.
“He had a lot of talent and a lot of energy, but no plans to go to school,” relayed Zuponcic, a piano teacher at Rowan University, who founded the month-long festival that brings classical music and opera to the Iron Range each July.
Zuponcic, originally from Aurora, said she helped Solkela put in an application to Rowan’s College of Performing Arts and set up an audition.
Solkela ended up landing a full-ride scholarship to the four-year program. And, with that, he became a first-generation college student.
“He has tremendous energy and a lot of native talent,” Zuponcic said. At Rowan, Solkela performed in choirs, ensembles and the opera company. To learn operas in languages ranging from Russian to Italian, Solkela devised his own way of writing words on color-coded notecards to memorize the music.
Around campus, he quickly became a celebrity.
After all, Zuponcic said, “how many Finns are there in northern New Jeresy?”
Not to mention, students who ride longboards around campus while playing an accordion.
Solkela “charmed everyone and made lots of friends,” Zuponcic said. “I’m very happy he had the chance to go to school. He made a big contribution to the program at Rowan. There’s something very entrepreneurial about him. He has lots of options, and it will be interesting to see what path he takes.”
She added, “he’s a good-natured kid and he works awfully hard.”
The same goes for his job at Arby’s.
“He brings in a lot of business,” said Ryan Davis, shift manager. “He likes to joke around with guests. He sings to guests.”
Arby’s employees love him, too. “He’s fun to work with,” Davis said recently at the restaurant; Solkela’s co-workers nod and smile. “He’s so much fun,” they agree.
Often, Davis said, customers ask, “Is Steve here?”
Solkela makes up names for the guests, like “Slider Slayer,” which he calls out in his distinctive deep voice when their orders are ready.
Dallas Fiskari Sr., of Virginia, has been given names like “Houston” and “Fort Worth,” he laughed.
Fiskari said he is convinced “customers come in just to talk to him.” Fiskari would know. He’s one of them.
“Steve can make anybody smile and feel good. He’s good at public relations with his outgoing personality,” Fiskari noted. “He’s a very decent guy and a hard worker.”
It would appear, he added, that Solkela “stretches himself thin with all the things he has going.”
But for the Palo farm boy, it’s just part of the everyday show.
Even during “my infantile period,” Solkela says, he was always busy with something.
“Multitasking skills” are imperative to his success as a one-man band. That, and “years of practice.”
“There’s a few things that I call the ‘static muscle band’ — bass drums, cowbell hi-hit, shakers. I barely have to think about them anymore,” he said. “But there’s no denying that it fries up your brain multitasking that much, and I require a nap after a long gig.”
Speaking of gigs — there’s always one on the horizon. Solkela pages through a tattered memo book where he handwrites all his engagements.
He currently has one-man band shows across Florida and Finland, others on the Range. He plays at bars, family reunions, festivals, ethnic celebrations. He toured the Range’s Independence Day parades playing the accordion on his longboard.
“My band and music have really started to explode in popularity, so my day jobs may wane to nothing soon,” he says.
Solkelamania is his centerpiece event, featuring Steve’s “Overpopulated” One-Man band, comedy skits, stunts, ventriloquism, ethnic jokes and prize drawings. This year’s fifth-anniversary show will begin at 3 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Loon Lake Community Center in Palo. Admission is a free-will donation.
Solkelamania concludes with the fundraising rotten tomato throw, where attendees are encouraged to hurl rotting tomatoes at the musician for a buck a tomato. SuperOne Foods donates the tomatoes, gloves are provided, and money raised goes to someone dealing with cancer or medical issues.
This year’s recipient is Solkela’s longtime co-worker, Seth Hatton, a cardiac patient. Solkela is considering standing on stilts during the toss, he said.
The young wonder is constantly thinking up new ways to entertain people. He plans to produce another tandem bicycle video — this time with four people jousting on two tandem bikes.
“I’ll never be a starving artist,” he said. That’s because, “with music you get paid with so much more than money.”
Sure, a musician’s impact can be measured with CD sales, said Solkela, whose songs are available on iTunes and Spotify.
But, “my purpose is as much about making people enjoy their lives,” he says.
And that’s not a difficult task for Solkela, who proudly marches to a different beat. He can pretty much do that, simply, by being “my unique self.”
