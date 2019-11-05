BIWABIK– The public hearing for discussion on the city assessments was reopened Monday by the Biwabik City Council and ultimately extended for three weeks.
Additional objection letters were received and the public addressed the board for the second time since an Oct. 15 public hearing on assessments following the city-wide reconstruction project.
“My goal is to propose continuing this meeting until Nov. 25,” said Biwabik Mayor Jim Weikum, speaking to the group gathered at the Park Pavilion. “We were under the impression that everything had to be finalized and to the county by Nov. 18 — but we have until Nov. 30.”
Biwabik landowners received proposed assessments following the several-year-long road and infrastructure project. Many are objecting to the high rates.
It was reported that, so far, a total of 78 objection letters were received and each may have included multiple parcels. In total there are 634 parcels in Biwabik, said City Administrator Jeff Jacobson, and about 350 property owners.
Monday’s meeting was continued until 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the Park Pavilion during a regularly scheduled city council meeting. There a final decision will be made by the council, leaving five days for any legal paperwork to be completed before the city must submit the final amount to the county.
“This does not cut off anyone’s ability to appeal their assessment,” said Weikum of the timeline. “This would just be the council’s final decision.”
Objection letters can be submitted until the meeting is finally closed on Nov. 25.
“This is not the end of the road tonight,” Weikum added.
As the public hearing closed, Counselor Chipper Kovatovich addressed the quickly dispersing crowd.
He spoke of an email he recently received. “It said, ‘You don’t know me but I’ve heard of you.’” and went on to refer to a friend and fellow soldier who died in combat in Vietnam.
The letter said, “What would Larry do?” referring to the dead soldier and the current assessment issues in Biwabik.
“People,” said Kovatovich, “That was the lowest blow I’ve heard in my life.”
Kovatovich explained how he, and the council, have always been honest about the project.
“Sometimes you don’t like my answers but I’ve always been honest,” the councilor said of residents stopping and asking him about city business. “It is a good project. I don’t want to get emails like that. That is a low blow. I don’t need stuff like that. That isn’t fair.”
On Monday, another special meeting was scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Park Pavilion to discuss Phase 3 construction, specifically, if road repairs have been completed. This meeting will be immediately followed by a working session where the council will discuss the assessments for the first time.
