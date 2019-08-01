BRITT — A single-vehicle crash near Britt on Thursday resulted in a non-life threatening injury.
Around 2 p.m., the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident.
Mary Richard, 65, of Britt, was the driver of a vehicle that had been traveling northwest in the 7200 block of the Britt Bypass Road. The vehicle crossed the centerline, hit the embankment of the oncoming lane’s ditch, went airborne and struck a tree.
Richard was the only occupant and was transported to Virginia hospital.
Injuries appeared to be non-life threatening, according to the sheriff's office report.
The incident remains under investigation.
Responding departments include: St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, Virginia Fire and Ambulance and Pike, Sandy Britt Fire Department and first responders.
