ORR – Two separate ATV accidents near Orr Saturday night resulted in both victims being taken to area hospitals.
At 4:30 p.m., Ashley Braubaker, 34, of Grand Rapids, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Duluth.
While traveling a group with seven other ATV riders, Brubaker was ejected from her ATV. She had attempted to swerve around an object that may have fallen off an ATV in front of her.
The accident occurred in the area of the Keyes road west of Highway 53 in Unorganized Township 67R21, about15 miles Northwest of Orr.
Brubaker was transported to the Cook Hospital and then by Orr Ambulance to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Responding agencies included St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Kabetogama First Responders and Orr Ambulance.
At 6 p.m., several of the same departments responded to another ATV accident.
Kelly John Klander, 44, of Eveleth, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Duluth.
Klander was ejected from his ATV after losing control while driving near the edge of a roadway.
The accident occurred on County Road 180 in Camp Five Township, approximately 10 miles Northeast of Orr.
Klander was transported to the Cook Hospital and later transported by Life Link lll air medical to St. Luke's hospital in Duluth.
Responding agencies included St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Orr First Responders and Orr Ambulance.
