VIRGINIA — When “The Tin Woman” comes to the Lyric Annex stage in October, audiences can expect a tale that is heartwarming, but also tinged with humor; a little bit different from other scrips, and very “real life.”
Based loosely on a true account, the play tells the story of a woman, named Joy, who receives the gift of a heart transplant and eventually meets the family of her donor, Jack. Performances will be Oct. 4 to 6.
But, first, Northern Stage Works theater company is seeking actors to portray the heartfelt characters.
Auditions will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. today and Thursday at the Lyric Center for the Arts’ Annex on Chestnut Street in Virginia. Cast members range in age from 20s to 60s, said Mary Lou Conaway, the play’s director.
Two male and four to five female actors are needed.
First-time thespians and those interested in community theater are encouraged “to come out and read” for a part, said Mary McReynolds, executive director of the Lyric Center for the Arts. “It’s a pretty non-threatening environment.”
“We are trying to get more people to enjoy doing this. We’d really like to get more people involved in theater,” from brand-new faces to those who enjoyed acting in high school, Conaway agreed. “Everyone has a chance. Even if they don’t take a part in this play, for further plays down the line they will already have the audition experience, which will make it easier the next time.”
Conaway directed a recent play at the Lyric. However, even though she has a degree in theater, “I hadn’t been involved in anything but a couple work-related skits for 40 years,” she said. “I will be learning with the cast.”
Also, “we try to be very flexible when we have rehearsals, and everyone has input,” she said.
The Lyric Annex is a more intimate space for actors and audiences, McReynolds noted.
As the center continues to develop a new gallery and larger performance area, “the challenge for us right now with the smaller performing venue is to find interesting scripts for a small cast that can fit the Lyric Annex,” she said.
“This one fits the bill,” she said of “The Tin Woman,” written by Sean Grennan.
“And it seemed like a really good storyline not only from the standpoint of the family’s grief in losing a son, but also from the standpoint of the need for donors and how important it is for people to consider doing that,” McReynolds said.
Essentia Health is a sponsor, and “we are in conversation with the hospital about having a talk about organ donation after the opening night” performance, she added.
Conaway said she was impressed with the message after reading the script. “It’s a wonderful drama-comedy. It gives a very touching view of what a transplant recipient and donor family go through. Joy, who is the heart recipient, gets in touch with the donor’s family and the exchange between them is a whole lot about human nature.”
According to a synopsis of the play: “‘The Tin Woman’ uses humor and pathos to explore loss, family, and what it means to be given a new life.”
“The Tin Woman” is among several plays this year for the newly named Northern Stage Works, formerly the Iron Range Real Regional Players, or IRRRP. The theater company, known for its New Year’s Eve dinner theater performance, re-organized and re-energized this year, McReynolds said
“We are excited about the expanded season of Northern Stage Works,” a true community-based theater company where everyone is welcome to participate as actors, costumers, directors, musicians and technicians.
A Facebook page, Iron Range Auditions, is another resource for those looking to get involved in theater, she added.
“We are excited to have Mary Lou Conaway back as a director, and we hope a lot of people come out for auditions,” she said.
