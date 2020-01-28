Baudek to crown new queen Friday

PALO — Briar Baudek has reigned as Miss Laskiainen 2029 and will crown the queen for 2020 at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Loon Lake Community Center.
Queen's cake and coffee an' will follow. The public is welcome.
Briar, daughter of Matt and Nikole Baudek, is a junior at Mesabi East High School. She is an editor for the school yearbook and is part of the winter cheerleading team. In the spring and summer she plays roller derby with the Dirty Ores and barrel races. Briar enjoys being outside, painting, exploring, cooking and sewing.
After high school, Briar plans to travel for college and pursue a career with animals. She would also like to possibly join the military.
Three girls are candidates for Miss Laskiainen 2020. They are Makenzie Little, Ashlee Tennison and Adrianna Lehmkuhl.
Makenzie Little, daughter of Daron and Jeannie Little, is a sophomore at Mesabi East where she is involved in pep club, LEO/SADD, swimming, nordic ski and trap shooting. She volunteers with road cleanup, helping on the family farm and being a mentor to a young girl.
Makenzie's hobbies include painting, drawing, kayaking, hunting and skiing. After graduation she plans to attend college to pursue degrees in marine biology and zoology.
Ashlee Tennison, daughter of Jesse and Billie Tennison, is a sophomore at Mesabi East where she participates in track, cross country, pep band and marching band. She volunteers for the Palo Fire Department. Ashlee's hobbies are athletics and musical arts, four-wheeling, hunting and fishing. Ashlee will be attending Mesabi Range for her associate degree and will transfer to a college or university where she will pursue a degree in dentistry.
Adrianna Lehmkuhl is an 11th grader at Mesabi East High School, currently enrolled in the PSEO program through Mesabi Range Community Technical College in Virginia. She participates in the girls swimming team. Adrianna volunteers at Contented Critters animal shelter and her hobbies include baking, outdoor activities, traveling, running, kayaking and reading. Following graduation she plans to attend college and pursue a degree in veterinary science.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.