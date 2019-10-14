GILBERT — Last year's Gilbert Public Library fall bazaar and book sale was a hit, so library director Su Dabbas and cataloger Sue Samargia, along with library clerk Sabrina Larson, decided to have the second annual event — from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 19, in the Gilbert Community Center, upstairs and down.
Dabbas said in an email, "I was trying to come up with an idea to raise funding for the Gilbert Public Library for family programs and thought that a bazaar could work. We work within a smaller budget, so in order to bring in extras for our community, we need to find resources."
She enlisted the help of the staff, doing the applications of vendors and mapping out the selling areas. "I planned our bazaar for the fall, and Babbitt Public Library came up with one for the spring. The Gilbert event will feature 29 vendors, similar to last year. There will be sloppy joes, chips and pop/coffee for lunch and baked goods. "The bazaar last year offered something for everyone with many different types of vendors, plus a raffle for baskets loaded with goodies," Dabbas said.
"A bazaar like this is nice for the vendors to sell their wares and great for the people in the community for easy access. Family programs are a nice way for friends to come together for a bit of socializing," Dabbas said. "We offer programs that are parent-led. At the moment I have 55 small pumpkins and decorations for our families and friends to come and enjoy a special time together and decorate with their children during the day or after school."
The library also has an annual Christmas tea open to the public. Dabbas said, "You can expect hot cider, sweet and savory treats, and Santa always visits with the children at 4 o'clock. So many ideas for year-round programs that we try to bring to our community."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.