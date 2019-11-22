Bell Program a ringing success

Misael Ponce came from Fillmore, California, to the Bell engineering program.
Katie Martindale arrived from Gering, Nebraska.
Brady Webster from Ashburn, Virginia.
Alaina Hardin from Littleton, Colorado.
And 16 other students from everywhere in between.
As its first-ever semester winds down, the newly-developed Bell Program, an upper level two-and-a-half year bachelor of science degree engineering program at Mesabi Range College in Virginia, has students and professors excited about the future.
“It's honestly been really awesome,” Martindale said, who transferred to the program from a two-year community college in Nebraska. “Overall, what I've gotten out of this has been huge. I really came into myself by coming here. I never understood what engineering was until I got here. Now, I feel like I'm ready to go into an engineering job and before, I never really had a clue what that entailed.”
Launched in August, the Bell Program is the newest step in advancing engineering education on Minnesota's Iron Range.
In 2009, Iron Range Engineering (IRE), a two-year engineering program, began at Mesabi Range College in partnership with Itasca Community College and Minnesota State University, Mankato. It later expanded to offer a four-year engineering degree. IRE currently has 100 students and ten instructors.
However, IRE has a limited number of students to draw from in northeastern Minnesota.
After identifying the need to create a self-sustaining engineering program, the Bell Program — designed to attract engineering students from across the nation — is taking engineering education on the Iron Range to a new level.
It's a program that's expanding the scope of engineering on the Mesabi Range campus and with IRE, moved the college's engineering education programs into the worldwide spotlight. A 2018 Massachusetts Institute of Technology research study ranked IRE as a top five emerging world leader in engineering education.
“During our time at IRE in the last ten years, we've developed some pretty solid intellectual property,” said Ron Ulseth, IRE and Bell Program professor. “It's a pretty resource intensive program that really only attracts students from our region. The idea of doubling or tripling the number of students from our region really wasn't the way to go. So, we started thinking how can we use this learning model to educate people from across the country so that they would be willing to come here for some period of time and not have to supplement it with regional dollars?”
The Bell Program offers students one semester of engineering studies at Mesabi Range College followed by a two-year paid co-op working experience at companies across the world. All while earning an engineering degree.
Companies such as Daimler, Winnebago, Braun Intertec, and Packing Corporation of America, have committed to hiring individual Bell Program students.
Earning college credits while getting paid working at an engineering job makes it the only engineering program of its kind in the nation.
“There are engineering universities everywhere that allow their students to leave for a semester to do a co-op or internship, but they don't earn credits while they are there,” Ulseth said. “Nobody has it while they're gone, they're getting paid and advancing in their engineering. An analogy is like student teachers getting paid.”
Students say the opportunity to earn money while working toward a degree, coupled with the program's project-based learning that allows students to work on real-world projects with regional companies, makes the program attractive.
Martindale said it would have cost her $50,000 to $100,000 to attend another engineering school.
Not so with the Bell Program, under which she will get paid while working for Braun Intertec in Texas, while at the same time earning her engineering degree.
Ponce said he had never heard about a co-op engineering program like Bell until a facilitator from the program visited him in California.
“I came up here, toured the labs and I liked the focus on career-based learning,” said Ponce. “I have always had 4.0 classroom work, but never had any hands-on experience. That was a major factor in coming here. This is the only program where you can actually go out and look at the layout of industrial sites and actually take measurements at the site. It's made us think a lot more practically than just looking at it on paper.”
Bell students spend their semester at Mesabi Range learning the skills of professionalism, creativity, and technical acumen. They also work on projects for companies such as Cleveland-Cliffs, Minnesota Power and PolyMet Mining Co.
“What we are doing is returning engineering to an apprenticeship model, which is what it was before World War II,” Ulseth said.
While many engineering schools spend 90 percent of student learning time on technical skills, the Bell Program adds a larger percentage of professionalism and creative design skills to its program, said Ulseth.
“Our graduates have a set of skills that are far different than a traditional engineering graduate,” said Ulseth. “What a company is looking for is a person to be well balanced across the technical, the professional and the creative design. Companies are looking for people to come in and perform across that balance and the IRE model provides this balance.”
While students work in a co-op, they simultaneously take online courses from Bell Program professors, complete papers, document progress, and have weekly interactions with professors.
Seven people called facilitators from the program crisscross the nation to recruit students.
Students interested in the program are then brought to Mesabi Range for a three-day “Bell Experience,” which provides students a snapshot of the program's innovative, personalized learning model.
“When I came up here, I liked the way they had the school set up,” Martindale said. “At other schools, I was just going to be a number and I didn't like that. I realized that I would be made a priority here and I would not get that at other schools.”
Thirteen people make up the Bell Program instructional and facilitator staff.
“As we grow, that number will head up towards forty,” said Ulseth.
Emilie Siverling, a Bell professor from Bloomer, Wis., earned an engineering education degree from Purdue University. Siverling in July joined the Bell Program.
“It's gone really well,” Siverling said. “There's been some things we've learned, but overall it's been good feedback. It's not for everyone. If a student wants to go to a more traditional four-year university, they have plenty of options. But if they want to do something that's more project-based and co-op based, that's what we're here for.”
Along with attracting students from across the nation and hiring more instructors, the program brings new money into the region as students spend money in communities and parents visit and spend on travel, lodging and restaurants, said Ulseth.
The first group of Bell students depart Dec. 13 for co-op jobs.
In December and January, 100 interested students from across the nation come to Virginia for another three-day “Bell Experience.”
In August 2020, the second group of students begin the Bell Program.
“Already, 35 people are accepted for the next cohort,” said Ulseth. “After that, we will have a cohort starting each August and January. We anticipate a steady state of somewhere between 50-75 students every semester.”
For students like Ponce, there's no regrets.
“I think it was a real good idea coming here,” Ponce said. “When I first flew out here, I was kind of nervous, but I feel much better now. I've learned a lot more and am happy with the progress I have made.”
The students and program has brought new energy and vitality to the college, said Ulseth. It also produces a new pipeline of talented engineers to high-tech energy, mining, paper, environmental, and other companies in northeastern Minnesota and beyond, said Ulseth.
With its first semester near completion, professors are confident the students and program are on solid footing.
“They are optimistic, they are grateful for this opportunity and they are high quality people,” said Ulseth of the students. “So, my judgment from that perspective is, can this work? Will we get good people? The answer to that appears to be yes.”
