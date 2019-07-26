Biondich prepares her final arrangements at Range staple

VIRGINIA — Maija Biondich has walked alongside families during their happiest and most heartbreaking moments for decades.
She has become a part of the lives of those people, who have turned to her creative talents to put smiles on the faces of loved ones and to honor lives well lived.
But now, after 23 years of personalizing flower arrangements for countless weddings, showers, funerals, significant milestones, just-because moments, holidays, parties and events, Biondich is packing up the downtown Virginia shop that has flourished since 1996.
“I have sold the building” on Chestnut Street, she said. Silver Lake Floral’s last day of business will be Aug. 23.
It was a difficult decision. But “it’s time to move on” and say good-bye, as a business owner, to the wonderfully supportive patrons and community, she said.
When her mother, Melba Niska, died in 2016 at the age of 89, Biondich was reminded that, “I’m a grandma, too.” Niska, who had raised 14 children, had 56 grandchildren and 117 great-grandchildren at the time of her death.
“My mom taught me how important family is,” Biondich said.
While she plans to stay in the area, the sale will give her freedom to spend more time with her two, 4-year-old grandchildren — Reagan, who lives in Wisconsin, and Logan, in the Twin Cities — plus another grandchild on the way.
“I’ll be able to watch them grow up,” she said on a recent day at the floral shop, proudly showing photos of the little ones.
Details of the building’s future occupant will be announced by the new owners soon, she added.
“I’ve had a good time doing this,” said Biondich, who has “worked with flowers” for a total of 40 years.
She opened Silver Lake Floral with Ron and Nicki Pope and the assistance of her husband, Jack. In a letter to customers, Biondich writes: “We worked side by side, hour by hour, to transform the building from Palace Clothing into Silver Lake Floral.”
With their help, the business “blossomed.”
Silver Lake Floral has long been famous for its annual Christmas Open House, held each November.
Preparing for the celebration was quite literally an ongoing endeavor for the florist, who journeyed to floral and gift shows to pick up all sorts of extraordinary pieces for the themed displays. She spent all year contemplating the open house.
As Biondich accumulated treasures through the months, she’d organize them in the downstairs storage area and even devised her own color-coded blueprint to keep all the trimmings for each display in its place.
A week before the event each year, Biondich and staff labored many hours behind paper-covered storefront windows, signs reading: “Working on a miracle;” “Undercover, creating Christmas magic.”
And then — once every nook and cranny was filled with holiday glitter; the shop adored with imaginative arrangements and, always, a nativity scene — the paper was torn away for the big reveal.
Biondich sentimentally remembers “all the kids who have worked here. Many of them now are married and have babies,” she said.
Biondich has also been a big supporter of the Bridge to Independence program, which provides vocational opportunities to special education students. Young adults in the initiative, currently run by the Northland Learning Center, have worked at Silver Lake Floral for years.
The shop was long the daytime home of Shelby, the sweet little sheltie, who became its beloved mascot. More recently, pups Mikko and Tillie have warmed the hearts of customers stopping in to pick up flowers or a special gift.
Biondich says she never thought of herself as a boss, rather more of a member of the Silver Lake Floral team, which worked together to make the business grow.
And she will always remember her valued patrons, who trusted her to provide arrangements at the most important times in their lives.
Some of the most difficult, yet gratifying moments have been working with families choosing flowers for funerals. “I feel their pain,” Biondich said. “It’s rewarding to help them through those times and memorialize the ones they loved.”
In her letter to customers, Biondich says: “Many times emotions have taken over when I hear of the love they would like to show through flowers.”
Creating bouquets, arrangements and centerpieces for weddings has been equally very personal for Biondich. It’s not unusual for mothers of brides and grooms to visit the shop to show the florist photos of their families — years later.
During Silver Lake Floral’s final weeks, Biondich will liquidize all inventory. Most of the Christmas goods are currently on the floor, and “we will put out more items each week,” she said.
There are a number of antiques, once used for props, for sale, including barn wood and vintage doors, ironing boards, window frames, mirrors, tables, typewriters, cameras, along with lamps and vases.
Biondich has two large floral coolers which she hopes will go to another florist. And for anyone planning a wedding, she has all sorts of containers and items that could be purchased as a lot.
“It will definitely be different,” Biondich said of life after Aug. 23.
But her heart is “filled with gratitude” for all the customers — now friends — who have “allowed me to be on this journey” with them.
