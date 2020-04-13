Biwabik man volunteers at Essentia hospital

VIRGINIA — John Andreachi retired from Erie/LTV Steel in 2000 and was looking to do volunteer work. So he started working at the Virginia Regional Medical Center gift shop, “not knowing I was the only male there,” he said in an email. Twenty years later he’s still volunteering at the Essentia Health-Virginia gift shop, which last year gave $27,000 in proceeds for the comfort and care of the hospital patients.
“I want to be busy. I have a reason to get up and help in whatever way I can. The gift shop has given me that,” Andreachi said. “I know I am the only male at our shop — the lady volunteers are remarkable here and so easy to work with.” Andreachi said he has a co-worker on Tuesdays — Lucille Fiola. “Time always flies with her.” Fiola was a longtime employee at Herberger’s.
He praised Nancy Kearney, volunteer coordinator at Essentia Health-Virginia. Andreachi said, “This volunteer job is a personal satisfaction, a ‘feel good pill.’ There’s a saying, ‘Much is given, much is expected.’ I have been given much and now it’s my time to give back.”
Kearney said, “I am proud to work with a man dedicated to improving the lives of others. It’s a joy to have him at our gift shop.” He has put in 1,867 volunteer hours, Kearney said. Andreachi also noted the great work of the buyers Val Weir, Jan McKeon and Laura Mathieu.
Before retirement he was looking for volunteer work. Fran Riley, aunt of his wife of 53 years, Bernadette “Berna” Riley Andreachi, was volunteering at the hospital. That’s how he got started. “I did numerous volunteer duties at the hospital besides the gift shop... and was also delivering Meals on Wheels in Biwabik and 20 years later I am still with both of the organizations.” Andreachi said he enjoys retail sales work and the “conversations with all who visit our hospital gift shop.”
He said his volunteering began in 1974 when “I proudly joined the Biwabik volunteer fire/ambulance department for 20 years.” Andreachi said, “There is no better way to give back to the community than being there for people in need.” He said he helps with Biwabik’s Fourth of July parade and has also volunteered with the Pepsi Challenge ski races, helps make pasties at the Community United Church of Christ and he and his wife volunteer at the Salvation Army.
Andreachi said one is never too old to volunteer. The late Leonard Youngman volunteered at the hospital until he was 104, Andreachi said.
The gift shop proceeds go to purchase medical equipment for the hospital, Andreachi said. “Just this year the volunteer service organization has donated $8,000 and the year isn’t over yet.”
Andreachi, 74, is a native of Eveleth and graduated in 1964 from Gilbert High School. He attended Virginia Junior College, began working at Erie Mining Company, then enlisted in the Navy. He later returned to Erie/LTV Steel and retired with 35 years of service. He also drove school bus for 28 years, driving for Mesabi East until 2014.
