Biwabik native David Guimont had dreams of joining the Navy and becoming an aviator. He did just that, and 25 years and three wars later Guimont retired as a decorated lieutenant commander. Now 98, he lives in San Diego, his home for more than 50 years.
Guimont talked about his military career in a recent phone interview. He said he's the last of his group of Navy buddies. "There were about 10 of us here in San Diego. They have moved away or died," Guimont said. He still lives in his own home, with assistance from his caregiver Amy Baumann.
Guimont hadn't wanted to get drafted and serve in the infantry as his father had done. Guimont had flight training in a Piper Cub model J3 in Duluth, and over the years he would qualify for more than 35 types of aircraft. He flew multi-engine land, single engine jets and an attack bomber in World War II that was modified to perform as a night fighter. He made naval aviation history when he made a carrier landing on the USS Oriskany in 1960. His name can be found on a bronze plaque in the ship's ward room.
Guimont talks matter-of-factly of his time in the service as a fighter pilot — in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. "I flew 25, 30 missions in World War II... I didn't want to be there." Asked if he experienced fear, he laughed and answered definitely in the affirmative. And asked what he thinks of those who served World War II being called the Greatest Generation, he said, "It was a war generation."
Of his memories of his service, Guimont told of how he "dropped Navy SEALs (sea, air and land) into the middle of the ocean." And he told of "picking up the dead" in the Korean War. "Same thing in Vietnam," he said. He also was grazed by a bullet as he sat in the cockpit.
And asked if he's proud of his service, Guimont said, "Yes. Absolutely. It was a good
life. I wish I were that young again. I retired as a lieutenant commander and started out as a cadet."
For Guimont the most difficult thing about being in the military was being away from family. He said he was married six times and "would still get married six times."
He hasn't been back to Biwabik in many years, he said.
He was salutatorian of the Biwabik High School graduating class of 1939. "We were raised during the Depression. I was born February 4, 1922, on the kitchen table with the help of my aunts." His parents were David Oliver Guimont and Jenny (Mickelson) Guimont. "My sister Ethel and I and my parents Jenny and David in a small 1-bedroom home. We kept warm with the coal stove which my dad kept going all night. This was how it was right up to the time I left."
At Guimont's 80th birthday party nearly 20 years ago someone asked Guimont to tell some war stories, and Guimont had said, "We were there to do a job, we did it and the war ended. I prefer to leave the movies to Hollywood."
Guimont's niece Barbara Niemi Debevec of Scenic Acres on Embarrass Lake contributed information for the story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.