BIWABIK — The Biwabik City Council on Monday met for their regularly scheduled meeting and approved a 2020 budget set at $3,202,557. The levy was set at $1,099,595, and 11.7 percent increases from a $984,648 levy in 2019.
“There has been a substantial decrease in the proposed budget and associated levy since the Preliminary Budget and Levy was approved in September,” according to a handout from the city.
The preliminary levy approved this fall was $1,280,802 versus the finalized levy of $1,099,595.
“This budget represents a lot of hard work, done throughout the year, by the staff and council,” said Mayor Jim Weikum. “We made significant changes.”
Three factors greatly contributed to the decrease.
First, $125,000 worth of fire department equipment was removed. The SCBA tanks and masks, which are required items to purchase, will now be covered by a $125,000 loan from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC). At the same time, a grant application was submitted to the USDA for up to $50,000 in funding for this equipment. However, receiving the grant is not guaranteed.
“I don’t have a problem borrowing from the PUC, but I do,” said Councilor Steve Bradach. “I know it lowers the levy but we are delaying the inevitable. I appreciate their willingness to loan the funds. I don’t like seeing us getting into such debt with the PUC.”
“We’ve done this type of loan from the PUC in the past,” Wiekum said. “I see this as nothing different.”
“I hear the concerns about property taxes. I don’t like borrowing the money but I will support this,” Bradach added.
Following the meeting, Bradach said, “I hope we get the USDA grant to pay back the loan quicker.”
The second factor was that the PUC has agreed to fund $50,000 of public works personnel cost. According to the agenda, “This is under the understanding that our Public Works crew provides equipment and manpower for tasks the PUC would need to use an additional outside vendor to accomplish otherwise.”
Third, the approved city council salary increase was eliminated for 2020. Legally, this increase cannot take effect until after the next election, potentially for the 2021 budget.
The budget and levy has now been submitted to St. Louis County. Property owners will receive tax information from the county.
Increasing the levy comes after a spirited back and forth between the council and residents over street project assessments. Those assessments were finalized by the city at the end of November.
