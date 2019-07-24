ELY — Eighty new vendors will be at this year’s Ely Blueberry Art Festival — “keeping the festival fresh,” says it’s director.
Speaking of “fresh,” for the first time the Blueberry Festival will have — wait for it — fresh blueberries.
Yes, that is correct. The three-day celebration, now in its 39th year, has always sold just about everything blueberry, except of actual blueberries, said Director Ellen Cashman.
But the summer berries for which the festival is named could sell out fast, especially with 30,000 to 40,000 people expected, she noted. Of course, there will be plenty of other blueberry items to purchase at the celebration running Friday to Sunday at Ely’s Whiteside Park, including a “limited edition” vegan blueberry nail polish.
And attendees will have the chance to get an early start, with new extended hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. The festival will continue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Ely’s “signature event” is known for its hand-crafted wares and original artworks, and there will be more than 260 artisan vendors in the juried art show. Local judges award first- through third-place ribbons to vendors to acknowledge their work and participation.
“There are a lot of really great things. The quality of art we are seeing is quite amazing,” Cashman said.
There will be a selection of “interesting new pottery,” paintings, jewelry, rustic furniture, a recipe book and “repurposed art from salvaged materials, which is big right now.”
Not to mention photography, textiles, clothing, glass art, organic soaps and lotions, woodwork, and much more, Cashman said.
“A person could outfit their home with beautiful custom tables — not only rustic but more fine things, too — all the way to art, things for the coffee table, hand-blown glass lamps, gourd lamps.”
Vendors sell “a lot of really pretty things” for the ladies, she said, from hand-dyed silk scarves and tops to glittery cosmetics.
One vendor specializes in mineral makeup — handcrafted foundation, blush, bronzer, highlighter and eye pigments. A new vendor makes cruelty free nail polish, including the limited-edition blueberry polish which comes in a special “festival 2019” container.
There are plenty of items that appeal to the guys, as well, Cashman said, including leather products, decorative belt pouches, and handmade knives.
Festivalgoers can “relax and refresh” with a blueberry beer or another cold brew in the beer garden, or with a Dorothy Molter root beer, fresh-squeezed lemonade or Italian shaved ice, she said.
There will be 20 food trucks and trailers in the food court. New this year is an authentic Mexican cuisine and soda vendor and another that features all sorts of wraps.
Other festival fare includes Asian food, crab cakes, coconut shrimp, hamburgers, sausages and fries.
Each day will begin with an all-you-can-eat, “hot-off-the-griddle” blueberry pancake feed from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Whiteside Park Pavilion hosted by Incredible Ely, which works to revitalize the town’s downtown.
And the Ely Kiwanis Club will sell fresh-baked whole blueberry pies and pie by the slice.
Last year, 1,000 blueberry pancakes were served and 588 pies were sold, Cashman said.
“There will be lots for the kids to do in the center of the park,” including a bungee jump, bounce house and water ball, she said.
Live music will be held at the band shell each day: Timmy Haus from noon to 3 p.m. Friday; Bill Maxwell and Cowboy Angel Blue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday; Pat and Donna Surface and the Boundary Water Boys from noon to 1 p.m. and 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
As for the blueberries — just some of the things decorated or filled with blueberries that vendors are selling include: Greeting cards; soap, lotion and lip balm; candles; jewelry; dog and cat collars; T-shirts; bath bombs; towel sets and tea towels; pot holders; pottery; paintings; baskets; cookies and bars; French toast wraps; foot-long blueberry brats; blueberry-rhubarb and blueberry-jalapeño jams; confections and candies; and even “blueberry gnomes.”
The Ely Chamber of Commerce will have lists of all the blueberry items that can be found both in the park and at businesses throughout town at its festival booth and main office.
“There will be a lot of really interesting things,” Cashman said, adding, “come to Ely for a wonderful blueberry experience.”
