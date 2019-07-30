Brave Girls and Wise Women tours ALS

MOUNTAIN IRON ─ The Arrowhead Library System (ALS) will present Brave Girls and Wise Women with Rose Arrowsmith DeCoux. This free program will be touring select ALS libraries in August.
Arrowsmith DeCoux will take visitors on a storytelling adventure!
“Hear how Tatterhood battles a band of trolls, Manka solves impossible riddles, and Vasalisa dares to knock at the witch’s door,” states the ALS press release. “Daring heroines reclaim fairytales as fierce, funny and feminine.”
"Rose has a wonderful gift of storytelling and we can't wait for her to share her energy and imagination with patrons around the region,” said Mollie Stanford, regional librarian of youth services and training for ALS,.
The program will run about 60 minutes with a target audience youth ages 7-12, but appropriate and enjoyable for teens, mixed age audiences and adults. Stories will likely be too long for kids younger than 6.
This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. To learn more about Arrowhead Legacy Events, please see our calendar at www.alslib.info, follow us on Twitter @ALSLibraryNews, or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/alslibinfo.
Check out the August Library Events article in today’s paper to see when Brave Girls and Wise Women will be at your community library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.