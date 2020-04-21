GILBERT — The heating system in an unoccupied house on Nebraska Avenue malfunctioned this winter, causing frozen pipes — and an $11,068.29 bill for the water that flowed unnoticed until the owner checked on the residence.
Mayor Karl Oberstar Jr. and the City Council discussed the matter at the regular council meeting held April 14, with proper social distancing guidelines due to the COVID crisis.
City Administrator Jim Paulsen said he had offered a payment plan to the homeowner, who was not named at the meeting, but the homeowner had said he “did not have the means to pay.”
Paulsen said the owner “has requested the council review this issue and consider a reduction in the bill.” The owner had attended the March Water and Light Commission meeting, and the commission did not return a recommendation.
The break occurred between Jan. 16 and Feb. 15. The owner “was not living in the home at the time the heater had stopped working and caused the water line to break,” Paulsen said.
The mayor asked if the owner had a dollar figure to repair the damage. The owner had said he is “moving to another town.” The owner had told city officials that he would drive by the house periodically and check for smoke coming from the chimney indicating the heating system was working.
Mayor Oberstar said at the council meeting, “If I got an $11,000 bill, I’d be asking for some help ... (It’s) not the city’s fault.” Oberstar recommended a maximum bill of $2,500, a “stiff enough penalty.” A motion by Councilor Rebecca Robich to stick with the original $11,068.29 bill, seconded by Councilor Jeremy Skenzich, failed on a 2-2 vote. Robich and Skenzich voted yes and Oberstar and Councilor Rocco Leoni no. Councilor Joseph Pulis was absent.
In other business the the mayor discussed a plan proposed by a group of parents of Eveleth-Gilbert High School seniors to display pictures of the E-G class of 2020 on Broadway, Gilbert’s main street. The pictures would temporarily replace the “Banners for Broadway” welcoming visitors to Gilbert. The graduating seniors “are missing all their spring actvities,” said Operations Director Sam Lautigar, and the parents of seniors are getting together to do something special for the class.
In other business, Police Chief Ty Techar said the police department and fire department have received information from Gov. Tim Walz on the handling of COVID cases, should a case appear in the city.
He also said police calls “have been way down” since the governor issued the “stay-at-home” order. Before the order, the police calls averaged 40 to 50 per weekend in Gilbert and Biwabik. Now the weekend calls numbered 12 and 16. But “domestics are up a bit,” the chief said, adding that “people seem to be heeding” the stay-at-home order.
Barb Rautanen, Sherwood Forest Campground manager with her husband John Rautanen, said, “I want to tell everyone we can’t be open until June 1.” Some visitors like to be set up for Memorial Day weekend, but according to the Minnesota Department of Health, campgrounds are closed until end of May because of the governor’s order.
