Business is booming

HIBBING — The building at 531 Howard St., constructed in 1921 by the Oliver Mining Co., for the Mesaba Railway Co., was once a booming trolley car hub.
An informational marker outside tells how passengers of the day purchased tickets there, women and children waited in the “Women’s Comfort Room,” men socialized in the “Men’s Smoking Room,” and streetcars were “tied up in the carhouse for the night.”
The brick building later became a garage and gas station mid-century and, eventually, Zimmy’s Restaurant, which honored Hibbing’s most famous native son, Bob Dylan, born Robert Zimmerman.
The historic address is booming once again, this time as BoomTown Brewery & Woodfire Grill, which will celebrate two years of booming business on New Year’s Eve.
Erik and Jessica Leitz, who opened the original BoomTown Woodfire Bar & Grill in Eveleth in 2015, specializing in wood-fired American fare, craft cocktails and craft beer, seized an opportunity when Zimmy’s was for sale.
They decided to open a brewery on the Iron Range.
While Grand Rapids has a couple brewing companies and Ely has one, there were none in the heart of the Iron Range. And a Hibbing city ordinance allows for a brewery.
“The Iron Range hasn’t had anything like this,” said Jessica Leitz. “We felt there was a void.”
The couple put the plan into motion and now has a brewery that produces about 650 barrels per year.
The restaurant, with a food menu pretty much identical to the one in Eveleth, and complete with a full bar, has decorative touches throughout that pay homage to Hibbing, Iron Range mining history, and even to Dylan.
o
A handwritten chalk menu at the bar lists the many beers on tap.
There’s the Range Rye Pale Ale, Smokin’ Scotch, Honey Amber, Spiced Ale, Mesabi’s Best, Blood Orange Wheat, India Pale Ale, Blueberry Wheat, Strawberry Blonde, Oatmeal Stout, Brown Porter, and the ever-popular, Peanut Butter Porter.
The brewpub has had up to 22 beers available, and is currently expecting a few new fall varieties — a hoppy pilsner and an Octoberfest.
Patrons have brewmaster Dennis Holland to thank for the concoctions.
Holland has many years of brewing experience, including at the Great Lakes Brewing Co., in Cleveland, Ohio, where he created the award-winning Edmund Fitzgerald Porter.
“We snagged him, and he’s been here ever since,” Leitz said.
Holland helped select the seven-barrel system, and “it’s the Cadillac of brewing systems.” The tanks are made from “100% U.S. steel,” she said.
“It was important for us to have American steel,” Leitz added. “Mining is the lifeblood and livelihood of the Range.”
And, the inspiration behind the name BoomTown, which pays tribute to the heyday of Range mining.
The tanks were purchased through the “most-local” distributor available, located in Wisconsin.
Holland is very particular about his brews, Leitz said. For instance, BoomTown’s scotch ale is aged with French oak spirals soaked in not just any — but top-notch — single-malt scotch.
Whenever possible, such as in the mosaic IPA, local hops grown at a farm in Cherry are used. The farm also picks up the spent grain from the brewing process to feed to the cattle, Leitz said.
Customers can see part of the process in the glass-enclosed area, which formerly housed Zimmy’s pool deck and darts area, and now is home to shiny fermentation tanks.
What is visible from the bar and restaurant is only about one-third of the setup, Leitz said. Much of the brewing equipment, including the serving tanks, is located in the basement and gets piped up through the 36 tap lines.
Beers can take a week to a month to produce, start to finish, depending on the style, she said. A pilsner might take many weeks, which “helps clarify it.” Wheat beers and hazy IPAs are ready much faster.
The bar also has bottled beers, wines, and offers the hand-crafted cocktails familiar to customers of the Eveleth location, including the Taconite Tea, Blueberry Crush and house-made sangria.
Patrons have been receptive to the microbrews, said the owners. Many come specifically for the beer. And those who order a bottled beer just might get a sample of a BoomTown brew.
About a dozen of the BoomTown beers are on tap at the Eveleth location.
And the microbrews also make their way into a selection of “beer cocktails,” like the Stout Russian (oatmeal stout and Irish cream), Redneck Mimosa (featuring the blood orange wheat), Ginger Hops (made with pale ale), and Beerita (Mesabi’s Best Light and house margarita mix).
o
Customers also enjoy the industrial yet warm atmosphere of the Hibbing brewpub, Leitz said, with its high ceilings, exposed pipes, brick walls, and big windows in the outline of the former garage doors.
When the railway company closed down, the building became Furlong Oil Co., then Shell, and eventually Mancuso Oil.
The restaurant seats 240, not including the outdoor dining area under a wooden pergola. Patrons enjoy sitting outside in downtown Hibbing, across from the town’s iconic Androy Hotel.
The Androy is also prominent inside, where an artist painted a mural depicting main street Hibbing “during its heydays when it was a boomtown,” complete with the hotel and a car-lined Howard Street, Leitz noted.
The couple “opened up” the dining area behind the bar during the remodel. It’s still somewhat private, separated with built-in wine storage and rows of decorative whiskey barrels, but more integrated now with the rest of the space. However, the area can also be used to seat up to 75 for private parties.
Enlarged historic photos obtained from the historical society adorn the walls.
A Prohibition-era photograph shows a vehicle full of stills with a sign reading: “Seized by Sheriff.” There’s a photo of miners decades ago, wearing helmets lit by candles; an image of the downtown trolley tracks; another of women miners garbed in overalls.
One day, a customer pointed to the photo and said, “That’s my grandma. … Two of the four women have (since) been identified,” Leitz said.
A vintage phone booth, embellished with the “Zimmy’s” logo, remains in the brewpub. It’s a reminder of the former establishment that was filled with Dylan memorabilia.
Leitz said BoomTown plans to also name a beer after the singer-songwriter.
o
Erik Leitz said the city and residents have welcomed the brewery and restaurant, which employs about 60, to Hibbing.
While the beers shine, “more than anything,” BoomTown is an eatery, he said.
“We envisioned BoomTown as the kind of place that reminds us of warm memories with our own families and friends around a fire,” reads a description of the restaurant on its Hibbing location website.
The Eveleth site has an open-pit rotisserie in its kitchen, viewable from the dining room. But both BoomTowns cook with a woodfire gill, using “mostly oak” to infuse meats and fish with a rich, smoky flavor.
Meats are hand-trimmed and burgers are shaped by hand fresh from the grinder.
“We try to keep up with the trends, but with an Iron Range twist,” Erik Leitz said of the “scratch cooking.”
The menu includes steaks, seafood, pastas, soups, sandwiches, salads and flatbreads. The “open-flame” burgers are probably the most popular items, he said.
Prime rib is served after 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays — from the 12-ounce “Rookie,” to “The Ol ’49er (ounce).”
Breakfast is served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, there’s an “express lunch” option Monday through Friday, and happy hour is held twice each day — from 3 to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close.
BoomTown also offers catering for up to 400, as does The Whistling Bird, the couple’s other restaurant in Gilbert. They re-opened the Caribbean-themed restaurant a few years before the first BoomTown, putting their own spin on the previous business.
Strangely enough, Jessica Leitz says, both the site of The Whistling Bird and Hibbing’s BoomTown were trolley stops.
And it appears the boom of BoomTown will continue.
The Leitzes said they plan to open another BoomTown brewery and restaurant at the former Sunset Bar & Grill in Rice Lake Township, not far from the Duluth International Airport.
