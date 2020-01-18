Jordan Metsa picked to lead Fund Development and Marketing for MDC

CHISHOLM — The Minnesota Discovery Center (MDC) has chosen Iron Range native Jordan Metsa as its fund development and marketing coordinator.
In the role, he’ll be tasked with helping maintain and grow the non-profits fund development operation and capabilities amid an extremely competitive grant application process. In addition, Jordan will take charge of the creative marketing department where he’ll develop and preserve an overall marketing strategy and translate the MDC’s vision and mission objectives into a comprehensive marketing plan that drives revenue.
“The team here at MDC is excited to welcome Jordan and the experience he brings,” said Donna Johnson, Executive Director of MDC. “We were looking for a candidate who not only had experience in fund development, but someone with connections to communities across NE Minnesota to help us grow our organization and create more opportunities for area residents of all ages.”
Metsa joins the organization following years in grassroots organizing, fundraising, and strategic marketing and design. He attended Hibbing Community College where he studied digital media, photography, and videography before going on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in communications from the University of Wisconsin-Superior.
From 2009-2012 Metsa held several organizing positions including with the Northeast Area Labor Council. He also served as a creative marketing consultant for Iron Range businesses during his time at Hometown Focus.
Most recently, Metsa worked for the U.S. House of Representatives from 2013-2019 as a congressional staffer. Metsa served 8th Congressional District constituents as a district field representative, caseworker, and advisor - where he worked diligently to recover more than $3 million for area residents, businesses, and non-profit organizations - before being promoted to Press Secretary, handling congressional communications operations in Washington, D.C.
“I am excited to join such a great team of talented individuals who share a like-minded passion for our regions rich and diverse history,” said Metsa “The Minnesota Discovery Center is an invaluable asset to our region and I look forward to using my experience to further the vision and mission of this organization and the value it brings to northeastern Minnesota.”
