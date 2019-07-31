Local artist Tom Anderson selected for Art Fest 2019

TOM ANDERSON

VIRGINIA — A work of art by local Virginia resident, Thomas R. Anderson, will be featured in the 2019-2020 Wild Wing Originals catalog.

The drawing entitled, “The Gathering” was created with his medium of choice, colored pencil.

Wild Wings, America’s leading publisher of nature-inspired art and home decor, will host their Art Fest 2019 at the Lake City Sportsman’s Club in Lake City, Minn., on Friday, Aug. 2 from noon to 8 p.m.

The collection of art is open to the public and will feature original outdoor and wildlife paintings and sculptures including Anderson’s work.

“Please consider making a trip to the Wild Wings Art Fest on August 2nd,” Anderson said. “I would certainly enjoy visiting with you! You’ll be amazed by the beauty and array of original art created by the finest wildlife artists in America.”

Anderson lives in Virginia, Minn. with his wife and is father to four children.

He was welcomed to Wild Wings gallery of licensed artists in 2015. To view more of Anderson’s art, please visit http://www.thomasandersonfineart.com/.

You may view the Wild Wings catalog online or request a copy by visiting www.wildwings.com or calling, 800-445-4833.

