Sugar Shack serving up sweet treats

VIRGINIA — They look almost too good to eat — little artworks in the shapes of cartoon characters, the state of Minnesota, ginger bread houses, super heroes and princesses, even camo and blaze orange shirts and vests.
The three-eighths-inch cookies decorated with royal frosting and intricate designs are Erin Powell’s passion, not to mention “how it all got started.”
Powell launched her business, The Sugar Shack, out of her family’s Virginia in home in 2016, and the custom sugar cookie orders took off.
So much so that with a husband and six kids, five still at home; hundreds of customers coming and going at the house to pick up orders; and only a home kitchen to make everything, the business outgrew its location.
It was time to make a move. And that happened recently, when The Sugar Shack celebrated its grand opening Nov. 8 at the Thunderbird Mall in Virginia.
There is a big “cookie cutter world out there … and I’ve got hundreds,” Powell said on a recent day at the new location, complete with nearby tables and chairs in the mall hallway.
In fact, it took three truckloads to haul all of Powell’s supplies and tools to the new space, she said.
But sugar cookies are far from the only thing The Sugar Shack offers. It also has an array of bakery items and weekly home-cooked lunch specials.
The bakery case and counter on a recent day were filled with several types of cupcakes — chocolate with strawberry frosting, carrot cake, banana, and Reese’s — along with pumpkin bars, chocolate chip cookies, brownies, cake pops, scones, and sandwich cookies.
Oh, and gourmet cotton candy in flavors ranging from bacon to jalapeño to ginger bread.
Powell said the bakery is famous for its cinnamon rolls, which take hours to rise, and for its oatmeal cream pies.
Biscotti has also been popular. And the made-from-scratch business offers other treats, like muffins, doughnuts and edible cookie dough.
Everything is made on-site using “real ingredients,” Powell said. That includes the lunch specials served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Last week it was a pork and slaw sandwich; the week before, a garlic butter grilled cheese “sammi” with tomato-basil marinara.
Powell loves to cook as much as bake, and sandwiches are served on homemade bread. She said she plans to “work on some soups and chili,” perhaps even lasagna.
The bakery serves coffee, also, and specialty coffees are coming soon.
“My husband built all this,” she said of the counter and the walls separating the workspace from the retail area at the new site, tucked into a corner space in the interior of the mall.
Greg Powell, who works full time at Minntac, even helps bake on occasion, said his wife.
And it all came together with the help and support of local businesses, as well as many of the Powell children — there’s Olivia, 22, Isaac, 18, Chace, 16, Dane, 12, Trey, 8, and Kruz, 6 — who helped paint.
“I was very emotional the day it opened,” Powell said.
Her “dream” has come a long way since Powell started The Sugar Shack while working full-time as a paraprofessional at Parkview Learning Center in Virginia, a job she still treasures.
Powell said she also enjoys crafting, and baking beautiful cookies was a spin-off from that. “I’m self-taught.”
Coworkers at the school took notice of Powell’s cookie-making and decorating talents and told her: “You should sell these.” Powell obtained the proper licensure, and “there were orders right away. … It evolved so quickly.”
Her ultimate goal: “I want to make people happy.”
The greatest part of the job, Powell said, has been customizing cookies for people’s special requests and hearing “the story behind it.”
Making the sugar cookies is a three-day process, and Powell thinks about the customers and their stories as she creates the pieces of edible art.
Some of her favorite times are making cookies for people celebrating the end of chemotherapy, such as for a recent order that included pink graduation hat cookies adorned with the words, “chemo grad,” she made for a person battling breast cancer.
The Minnesota-shaped cookies, embellished with “Uff da” or red-and-black plaid, are among Powell’s well-known designs.
And The Sugar Shack’s Facebook page contains photos of all sorts of her cookie creations, such as Route 66 signs and cactuses; rattles and onesies for baby showers; beer bottles and mugs filled with suds for a 21st birthday; glue bottles and ruled paper for local schools; and many themed collections: pirates, sea creatures, hockey and sports, dinosaurs, rainbows and unicorns, even Sponge Bob.
Making Charlie Brown and then Peanuts crew was one of Powell’s most challenging and fun projects, she said.
“I can’t wait for Christmas,” Powell added. She has already begun decorating holiday cookies, including smiling snowmen faces and the ever-popular Elf on the Shelf, which “was a big hit last year.”
The bakery offers Christmas platters with traditional cookies. Powell completed more than 150 orders last season.
Her artistic baking knack includes creative cakes, as well.
And now, with a double oven at the new location, Powell expects to dabble with macaroons, different flavors of pies, and “delicate pastries.”
Additional types of cupcakes are on the horizon, as well. After all, “we have lots of taste testers.”
Sometimes “we can’t keep up,” such as when the recent supply of cream-cheese-filled red velvet cupcakes quickly sold out. “We bake more as we need to fill in” when the case is low, Powell said.
The Sugar Shack currently has both a part-time and a full-time employee, and some of the couple’s kids help out, too.
Powell said she plans to expand the business into the adjacent store, where “cookie socials” and cookie-decorating kids birthday parties could be held. She is currently ordering aprons and hats.
With five boys, four of them hockey players, Powell said she wants to provide “cool boy things, too.”
The Sugar Shack is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. There may be extended hours in December. And the bakery will be open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Black Friday. Breakfast will be available that day.
The business should have a phone number set up soon, Powell said.
“We have had lots of orders from mall businesses,” she said, adding, “the mall is super happy for us to be here.”
Powell also extended thanks to businesses and individuals who have helped the small business’ transition to the mall. They include, Floor to Ceiling, Arrow Auto, Menards, Pohaki Lumber, Biss Lock, Iron Range Apparel, Rustic North Designs, Jody Vest and Lynn Solomon from the Thunderbird Mall, Betsy Olivanti from Frandsen Bank & Trust, and Jeremie Crowder from All Season Konstruction (A.S.K.).
“And my family and friends who have supported this all the way,” Powell said. “This has been a good thing for our family. It’s been a dream and a blessing.”
So much so, she said, it almost “doesn’t seem real.”
