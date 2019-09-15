MOUNTAIN IRON — Watch for a pasty and ketchup bottle dancing to the pasty song.
To the tune of “Pop Goes the Weasel”: All around the Iron Range, the miners ate their pasties. They tasted good and stayed so hot, gulp went the pasties!
Stop by and get your picture taken in the pasty cut-out photo booth. These and other fun (and yummy) happenings are to be expected at the upcoming Iron Range Pasty Festival.
The Iron Range Pasty Festival, the first of the annual event, is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Mountain Iron Community Center.
“I didn’t know about pasties until I moved to the Iron Range,” recalled Marlise Riffel, chair of the Iron Range Pasty Festival planning committee. “I remember going to my first Iron Range wedding and the tables were full of Iron Range classics like pasties, polish, sarmas, porchetta and potica. There was so much good food!”
It was the committees idea to find a way to highlight the local food favorite and Iron Range’s history.
“Showcasing this first annual event which will highlight local traditions and foods is what I’m most excited about,” said Bobbi Zenner, a member of the festival’s planning committee, over the phone Friday. “Pasties are unique but also this event will be unique as the only other pasty festival is in Michigan.”
The Iron Range Pasty Festival is an event to “celebrate the lunch-pail staple that fueled Iron Range miners” and will not only include pasties, made from locally grown ingredients, but also craft beer, games, music and the radio call-in quiz show, Green Cheese.
“Pasties are a pastry filled with hearty meat and vegetables that miners brought to our region when they immigrated,” explained Zenner. “Miners would bring pasties for lunch as they are a self-contained meal.”
Top on the entertainment list is Green Cheese, which is broadcast live on KAXE, an area public radio station. Unfortunately, due to technical issues, the show will not be recorded at the Mountain Iron Community Center but the Pasty Festival will be actively participating. This will also be a special episode of Green Cheese as it will focus on pasties and the mining history of the Iron Range.
Throughout the event, live music by Sara Softich and Friends will be alternating with original button box music recordings by the late John Berquist. “He was so focused on the history of our area,” explained Riffel of their choice to highlight Berquist. “He was a folklorist and musician very important to keeping the history of the Iron Range alive.”
Beyond this lively entertainment, there will be a family scavenger hunt, rutabaga bowling and s’more roasting on an open fire. “There will be prizes for families who find taconite pellets,” said Riffel. “Trophies will be hard to win for rutabaga bowling as the rutabagas and uneven.”
As the main draw to the festival, the pasties will have all the focus and they are sure to deserve it.
The pasties will be homemade by the pasty crew at the Common Ground Community Kitchen, located at Messiah Lutheran Church, with all locally-grown ingredients. The event’s head chef is Bryan Morcom from Ely’s pop-up restaurant Bear Moose Wolf.
Ingredients include: pork from Fox Farm, beef from Willow Sage Farm, rutabagas and carrots from Elm Creek Farm, onions from Fat Chicken Farm, potatoes from Amy Loiselle and Tim Wallace in Zim and Fat Chicken Farm, flour from Homestead Mills in Cook, lard from Bear Creek Acres, butter and milk from Dahl’s Sunrise Dairy, ketchup from Kudrle Farms, cabbage from Skunk Creek Farm and Miller-Mohawk Bean coffee from The Hive. Beer will be available from Boomtown, Boathouse and (maybe) Fulton Beer.
“All of the vegetables are being stored in the root cellar at Dawn Trexel and Jeff Kroll’s farm,” said Riffel explaining that even storage has become a local effort with freezer space being donated by AEOA and F&D Meats.
“It is so wonderful to be able to demonstrate to people that we can create a pasty through the whole process right here in our region- from growing and processing the ingredients to making pasties,” said Janna Goerdt, board member of the Iron Range Partnership for Sustainability, member of the festival’s planning committee and Fat Chicken Farm owner, over the phone Friday. “I’m excited to show people how much food we can produce in this area even though we have short growing season.”
“There will be a People’s Choice award for pasties made by local businesses,” said Riffel explaining that festival participants will taste test other popular pasties from throughout the area and vote for their favorite.
Fresh, hot pasties will be available at the Iron Range Pasty Festival on Oct. 5 from 3-7 p.m. and craft beer 6-9 p.m. A pasty meal will be available for $10 and will include a pasty, coleslaw and a drink. Frozen pasties will be available to purchase for $8, with a limit of five. Both vegetarian and gluten free pasties will be available.
Tickets are available in advance at brownpapertickets.com. “It is really easy to pre-order or reserve your tickets to make sure we have a pasty for you!” cautioned Riffel. Tickets will also be available at the door.
All proceeds from the Iron Range Pasty Festival will benefit the Iron Range Partnership for Sustainability (IRPS). More information on this organization will be at the festival where IRPS Sustaining Partnerships will be sold throughout the day.
Anyone who makes a sustaining partnership at the festival will be eligible to win special prizes.
More information on the IRPS can be found on their website at www.IRPSmn.org.
The Mesabi Daily News, Chisholm Tribune Press, Hibbing Daily Tribune, Grand Rapids Herald Review and Manney’s Shopper are some of the proud sponsors for this event.
Watch for advertisements in these publications for the Iron Range Pasty Festival on Oct. 5 at the Mountain Iron Community Center.
