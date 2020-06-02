The Range Association of Municipalities & Schools (RAMS) and superintendents from the central Iron Range school districts held a press conference over Zoom on Tuesday to discuss their new collaboration efforts.
“To be clear, we are talking about collaboration not consolidation,” emphasised Chisholm Superintendent Janey Blanchard. “Consolidation is not the end game.”
School district superintendents participating in the press conference included Rich Aldrich from Hibbing, Craig Menozzi from Nashwauk-Keewatin, Blanchard and Rae Villebrun from Floodwood.
“RAMS, as an organization, is a strong advocate for our schools,” said RAMS Executive Director Steve Giorgi. He explained that the schools have been in ongoing discussions. “Today, these conversations are taking a more serious turn to determine if there is a path to move forward with all four districts coming together to collaborate.”
Aldrich explained that these conversations are about benefits available through collaboration. “This is all about improving opportunities for the kids, finding ways to operate more efficiently and about the notion that we are stronger together than when we are as independent school districts,” he said. “Collaboration can enhance curriculum for all students, Range wide.”
Recently, the communities of Chisholm, Floodwood, Hibbing and Nashwauk-Keewatin were surveyed to measure support for school district collaboration. Almost 1,300 responses were received with 80 percent indicating support for collaboration.
“Support was especially strong for collaboration in the areas of curriculum, courses and online learning,” according to a RAMS press release.
Results supporting collaboration, broken down by community include: Chisholm 69 percent, Floodwood 90 percent, Hibbing 84 percent, Nashwauk-Keewatin 76 percent and other school districts 86 percent.
“The next step is to bring in a consultant to work with all of the boards,” Blanchard explained. “The boards are only onboard if their community is onboard.”
Menozzi predicted that by the third week of June, the group will have selected a facilitator. Aldrich said that they are looking at phasing into joint board meetings and community input sessions this September or October, but he added that with COVID-19, “None of us know what this fall will look like.”
Each district has strengths and weaknesses it is bringing to the table. Although all have individual reasons to consider collaboration, they are focusing on what is in the best interest of the students.
“Nashwauk-Keewatin has a really good chemistry teacher,” said Blanchard, giving an example she frequently uses to illustrate the potential collaboration. “Maybe my students take chemistry there. We will be looking at ways to enhance curriculum. Chisholm has a strong industrial arts program and that could benefit other districts.”
“Nashwauk-Keewatin has been looking at collaborating with area schools for a long time, since around 2007,” said Menozzi noting that they have the second oldest buildings in the state. “We are starting our 101st year with these buildings.” He stated that if the district only wanted to fix the infrastructure of the buildings, it would cost $20 to 25 million.
Cost savings is a benefit to collaboration. “If we can share staff, then that will save the districts’ money,” Blanchard added.
Menozzi emphasized what is best for all students. “You can offer more opportunities when you have a district with 2,000 students than 500 students.”
Menozzi also pointed out that while the area community colleges are undergoing reorganization, they are also looking to expand their K-12 partnerships. “It is the ideal time to bring them into the loop.”
The group discussed various programs they see as supporting collaboration including career pathways and college in the schools. “These create additional opportunities for our kids but they remain our students,” Aldrich said.
The next step will be to hold facilitated discussions about what the districts need, what collaboration could look like, and what might be possible,” according to RAMS.
All of the collaboration discussions are going through RAMS. They have received a $15,000 grant from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation to facilitate the meetings and the matching $15,000 is being shared equally by the districts involved. It was added that union leaders would be brought into the discussion early to ensure all are supportive.
“No one will be forced into this,” Giorgi said. “It will require strong community support and the only way that will happen is through shared communication. This will take time.”
Blanchard emphasised that community involvement is important to the group. “Our plan is to start with the school boards and get them talking about how to blend with the collaboration model. Then, we will come to our communities.”
This is based on the successful model used in the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert discussions. They began with the idea of collaboration but decided consolidation was in their best interest. But these four communities are different and their process will be different.
“We are not even talking about consolidation,” Menozzi said. “This is about expanding opportunities for kids.”
The Floodwood school district was already in the midst of discussions concerning changes before they became part of this group at the beginning of May. They have been working with School Perceptions, an independent research firm specializing in community surveys.
Currently, a survey specific to their district is open until June 5 for their community. Results will be presented to the school board on June 22.
“We are always looking for ways to support our students and provide more educational opportunities,” Villebrun said. “I thought it would be a good idea for us to participate in these wider conversations with area districts. The board agrees at this point but that might change depending on our survey results. We are looking at this as another avenue to provide services to our students.”
Other area school districts were offered to participate in this group.
“Greenway is not interested,” Giorgi said. Aldrich said that Cherry has asked to be kept updated and have not ruled out joining the group in the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.