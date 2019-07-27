Four local public officials were honored for their work Thursday by the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities, including Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora, Sen. Tom Bakk of Cook, Eveleth City Councilor Brad Hadrava and Eveleth City Administrator Jackie Monahan-Junek.
Lislegard received the First-Term Legislator of the Year Award during the coalition’s summer conference in Bemidji, citing his work on local government issues during this past session. He was the chief author of a bill that increased Local Government Aid by $30 million and helped push the effort through the Legislature as vice chair of Tax Committee and the conference committee that passed the final bill.
"Representative Lislegard’s perspective was tremendously helpful this legislative session in delivering strong results for Minnesota, and especially for the Iron Range,” said House Speaker Melissa Hortman. “Representative Lislegard's experience in local government served him and us well at the State Capitol, and he remains keenly in-tune with his district. Dave joins a distinguished group of Iron Range legislators who've effectively served their region at the Capitol.”
More locally, Lislegard also authored and passed bills to increase Taconite Municipal Aid, secure $5.4 million for the city of Virginia, as well as the city’s Miners Memorial sales tax.
“Working alongside local leaders from across the state, I’m extremely proud of what we were able to accomplish this session to strengthen the way of life in our Greater Minnesota communities,” Lislegard said. “As a former mayor and councilmember, I’m deeply familiar with both the challenges our cities face, as well as the opportunities available when we work together. I’m honored to receive this award and I look forward to building upon these partnerships in the future.”
Bakk earns distinction
Bakk, a fifth-term senator and Senate Minority Leader, was recognized for his role in advancing policies supported by the CGMC and for being a longtime ally to rural communities with the Legislator of Distinction Award.
The coalition also pointed to Bakk’s efforts in passing LGA funding this session and encouraging the Senate to make it a priority for the state.
“As the legislative session progressed, Sen. Bakk worked hard both in front of and behind the scenes to make sure LGA stayed at the top of the radar screen,” said Ron Johnson, a member of the Bemidji City Council and president of the CGMC. “We are grateful for his continued support of LGA and leadership on behalf of Greater Minnesota communities.”
Eveleth officials recognized
Monahan-Junek and Hadrava received the Excellence in Service Award for their leadership and active participation in CGMC programs.
For Monahan-Junek, that meant detailed reports about the needed and uses for the city of Eveleth during the LGA testimony phase in St. Paul. Hadrava also provided critical testimony that explained the need for the increase to keep up with rising costs.
“Jackie and Brad are two reasons why we were able to achieve a $30 million increase in LGA this session,” Johnson said. “They both rose to the occasion by providing key information and testimony that helped make the case for why the state’s investment in LGA is an investment in strong communities. By sharing examples of how LGA impacts their city, they helped lawmakers understand the real-world importance of LGA.”
CGMC is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization representing 97 cities outside of the Twin Cities metropolitan area. The Coalition educates legislators about issues important to Greater Minnesota.
