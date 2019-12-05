Children’s Memorial service tonight

VIRGINIA — Pretty blue and silver ornaments adorn a tree honoring a child gone-too-soon at the Angel of Hope Children’s Memorial Park — hung in time for today’s annual candlelight service.
This time of year, another family places a wreath in front of a memorial tree at the park.
During the springtime, some families plant flowers.
It’s all a way for people to feel warmth, despite sadness and grief, at this special place, said Cheryl Weappa, chairwoman of the group that founded the Virginia park.
While the candlelight service held on Dec. 6 each year at children’s memorial parks throughout the country and world is not such an ideal season in northern Minnesota to be outside, those who attend similarly feel their hearts warmed with hope and love at the gathering, Weappa said.
“It’s so healing be amongst other people who share in your pain and grief.”
She and husband, Scott, who are instrumental founding members of the park, lost their son in 2006. A tree at the park honors Ben, who died at age 21.
The first candlelight service at the Virginia park was held in 2008 around “Ben’s tree,” which was planted the previous year.
The yearly service — like the park itself — is dedicated to the memory of children who have died, regardless of age or reason, Weappa said.
Attendees of today’s 11th annual service are asked to gather starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Peace United Methodist Church, 303 S. Ninth Ave., in Virginia, and the group will proceed to the Angel of Hope Children’s Memorial Park at 7 p.m.
“We encourage you to dress warmly,” Weappa said.
Following a brief time at the park, the service will continue inside the church’s chapel, which will be open throughout for those not wanting to attend the outside portion.
The Friends of the Children’s Memorial park will provide hot beverages and cookies following the service.
Attendees can bring a white flower in memory of their loved one to be placed at the base of the angel statue. A picture board will also be available to place a photo, and it will remain up until the conclusion of the service. Additionally, there will be a slide presentation of children’s pictures set to music.
A local pastor who provides grief support at his church will preside at the service, open to families of all faiths and cultures.
Local musician Shannon Gunderson will contribute music at the service, as she has for many years.
“I feel very honored,” said Gunderson, who wrote the song, “Bring Us Hope (in the Loving Arms of Our Angel)” in 2012, the year the bronze angel statue was installed at the park.
“I feel like music is a great comfort,” she said. “It comforts people who come to the service. That’s important for all who lost a child or loved one.”
A special dedication will also take place during the service for the memorial tiles placed this year on the park’s “Wall of Love.”
“We have 17 new families touched by the park this year,” Weappa said.
There are about 250 individual names on the wall currently, along with several tiles that honor students who died from local graduating classes.
“The Iron Range is lucky to have this park,” Weappa said.
The Angel of Hope Children’s Memorial Park in Virginia is part of a national and international network of memorial parks that provide a place of comfort and hope to parents, family members and friends who grieve the loss of a child. There are more than 100 such parks in existence.
There are eight other angel statues/parks in Minnesota, located in Grand Rapids, Duluth, Sartell, Maple Grove, Spicer, Perham, and Fergus Falls.
The first memorial angel statue and subsequent memorial parks were inspired by the book, “The Christmas Box,” by Richard Paul Evans. The initial park was dedicated on Dec. 6, 1994, in Salt Lake City, and thus a candlelight service is held at each park on that day in December
In the book, a woman mourns the loss of her child at the base of an angel monument. Though the story is mostly fiction, the angel monument once existed but is speculated to have been destroyed. The new angel statue was commissioned by Evans, in response to reports that grieving parents were seeking out the angel as a place to grieve and heal.
The sculpture is the creation of a father and son from Salt Lake City, and modeled after a description in Evans’ book. The face of the angel is that of Evans’ second daughter, Allyson-Danica. On the angel’s right wing (west) is the word “hope.”
The candlelight service is an opportunity “to be with other families who have also undergone grief and pain over the loss of a child or grandchild or sibling,” Weappa said. “You really you feel as one.”
The park relies on “folks who make memorial donations throughout the year” for ongoing maintenance, and those who volunteer their time to tend to the garden, mow the law, and clear the snow, she said.
An upcoming addition will be the installation next year of a plaque, made by Mesabi Sign Co., dedicated to the many entities that helped create the park.
And noted speaker Mitch Carmody, who presents grief workshops, will be the keynote speaker at next year’s candlelight service and will provide a local grief support session for families in a collaboration with Essentia Health-Virginia, Weappa said. Carmody, who lost his son, is author of the book, “Letters to My Son: A Journey Through Grief.”
Weappa said she has watched families help place tiles on the wall at the park. “These families need something. These families are broken.”
The service is one form of comfort.
The message it gives is one “of hope to help families get through the holidays.”
A line in Gunderson’s song sums it all up, said the musician: “Let the loving arms of our angel bring us hope where dark shadows are real.”
More information on the park can be found at: www.childrensmemorialparkmn.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.