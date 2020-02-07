GILBERT — Back by popular demand, comedian Chad Filley will entertain at Cabin Fever II comedy night 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Gilbert VFW Club, 224 North Broadway. Comedian Marj Rowan will also perform.
Admission is $10. Those who have purchased advance tickets are reminded to bring them along. There will be door prizes and hors d'oeuvres. The event is sponsored by the Auxiliary to George and Mark Klobuchar Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4456. Preceding the show will be the popular VFW-sponsored meat raffle.
Auxiliary member Marianne Nanti, organizer of the show, said, "I first met Chad Filley through my cousin Tony Glavan. I learned that Chad was a standup comedian and had written a book 'Bored of Education.' I read the book and thought it was quite funny. Tony arranged for Chad to do a show in Buhl at Billy's Bar, so I suggested that we try something different at our VFW to bring in people. Two years ago we had our first Cabin Fever comedy show and it was a great success. People were asking for it the following year. Now that two years have gone by, the auxiliary has decided to bring him back along with a different female comedian to open the show. Chad Is a real supporter of veterans and is happy to be returning to our VFW."
Posters have been put up all across the Range, Nanti said. "It will be a fun night for all. We are encouraging people to purchase their tickets soon." They are available at the club and at the spaghetti feed on Feb. 19. "It will break you out of the winter doldrums — come out and have a lot of laughs!"
According to Filley's website, he has performed for churches, colleges, corporate audiences, comedy clubs and bars with a wide range of topics. He has appeared in numerous comedy clubs in the Upper Midwest, California, Alaska and Las Vegas.
The website reads, "Most of Chad’s material comes from his everyday life. With a resume including survival in the trenches of parenthood, matrimony, high school teaching and coaching, and firefighting, he is able to combine these experiences with a humorous spin, helping him turn everyday events into comical stories. Teaching social studies and sex education at Independent School District No. 666 has given Chad plenty of stand-up ammunition. His beloved school district was named the fifth worst school district in America by Newsweek Magazine (April 1, 2011). Chad’s only response was 'How bad are four, three, two, and one?'"
Filley lives just north of the Twin Cities Metropolitan area with his wife Jane and their children.
