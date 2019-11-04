MOUNTAIN IRON — The Joint Powers Board of the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert school boards unanimously approved a consolidation plan Monday, sending it to the individual boards for a final blessing on the agreement.
If approved by the boards next week, the consolidation plan will be sent to the Minnesota Department of Education as early as Wednesday, keeping the districts on track to consolidate by July 1, 2020.
“It’s everything, up to this point, that we can provide to the state of Minnesota,” said Virginia Superintendent Dr. Noel Schmidt, noting the aspects of the agreement have all been discussed at previous public meetings. “It’s a sound plan and it has more impact if all three boards are approving the same plan.”
He cautioned that if the Virginia or E-G boards OK’d changes to the plan, it would reset the process to square one and derail the target date for consolidation. E-G will meet on Monday with Virginia set to meet on Tuesday.
Land acquisition
An agreement to purchase 40 acres of land from the city of Eveleth is being drafted for a purchase price of $1,000 an acre, about $40,000 total. Schmidt will meet today with the Virginia City Council to discuss a similar 90-acre purchase.
Virginia officials were hoping to have an appraisal of the land ready for the morning committee of the whole meeting. Schmidt said the council won’t take action during the session, but hoped for a fair market assessment.
“I’m hopeful that the price the city of Virginia is asking is comparable to that the city of Eveleth is asking,” he said, meaning a total purchase price around $90,000.
E-G Superintendent Jeff Carey interjected that the city of Eveleth was willing to donate the land, but said the council is acting in the best interest of residents.
“The city is responsible to their taxpayers,” he said. “They’re not supposed to be giving it away.”
Also related to land for the new campus, the Joint Powers Board approved offering a termination agreement to the East Range Academy of Technology of Science, which would pay the school $250,000 to vacate its lease, now controlled by the districts.
Schmidt said ERATS has until Virginia goes on winter break in December to decide, also noting they granted a two-week extension to ERATS to vacate the building if they decide to take the agreement. The extension would push vacation out to mid-June.
New hire approved
Troy Caddy, currently the digital learning specialist for Virginia, was unanimously approved by the Joint Powers Board as the new K-12 Curriculum Coordinator for the combined schools.
His salary will be $87,227 for 2019-20, prorated to $55,398 for Dec. 2, 2019 through June 30, 2020, and $88-972 for 2020-21.
For the short-term, he will remain on the payroll of the Virginia district since the Joint Powers Board doesn’t have money to spend. His hiring will also have to be approved separately by the Virginia School Board.
“It’s strange, but the simplest way to do it,” Schmidt said.
A six-person interview committee consisting of members from both school districts recommended his hire.
