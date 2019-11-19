EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert/Virginia consolidation plan is on its way to the Minnesota Department of Education following a Monday vote of the E-G School Board.
Directors approved the plan, 5-2, following the lead of the Virginia School Board, which unanimously approved it last week. Voting for approval of the plan were Board Chair Bill Addy, Directors Brandi Lautigar, Matt Sjoberg, Kelly Sather and John Uhan. Dissenting were Directors PollyAnn Sorcan and Tom Gentilini.
“We had a good conversation about some of the documents in the plan,” said E-G Superintendent Jeff Carey over email Tuesday. “The board has had plenty of time to digest the information and we were able to answer any last minute questions and concerns before a successful vote.”
With the plan now going to the state, Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker will have 60 days to approve consolidation. In the meantime, the county auditor will draw up a new district plat.
Once Ricker and the DOE sign off on consolidation, the school boards have the option to vote on the final step to combining districts, or send it to a public vote. If the boards take a vote, a public notice of intent will be published for 30 days, in which time the public can petition for a vote. Finally, the commissioner assigns the consolidated district a new district number.
Consolidation of both districts is on track for July 1, 2020, meaning it would be in place around two years before the new schools are set to open.
“Given the direction we are headed with the two districts, it only makes sense at this time,” Carey added. “Our board feels good about the direction and has made good thoughtful decisions keeping our students’ best interests in mind.”
