The special school consolidation election in the Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia districts will take place Tuesday, May 12, as the schools remain closed because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the superintendents learned from state officials Thursday. And early voting began Friday at both district offices.
“We just found out yesterday we had to have the election (May 12),” E-G Superintendent Jeff Carey said by phone Friday. “The governor decided the elections are on.”
Dr. Noel Schmidt, Virginia superintendent, said Friday in a phone call, “Hopefully by May 12 everything will be back up and running and the election will go on as planned.” Those citizens in the Virginia district who wish to vote early can cast their ballots at the superintendent’s office in the Virginia High School/Roosevelt Elementary building on Fifth Avenue. Absentee ballots can be ontained by calling the administrative assistant at 749-5437 ext. 1900.
To cast a ballot early in the Eveleth-Gilbert District, Superintendent Carey said, “Come to the district office in Eveleth and enter door 3 or 4.” Also, voters wanting to receive absentee ballots by mail can call the superintendent’s executive assistant Debbie Wiirre at 744-7700.
If the vote passes by a simple majority in both districts, then the two school districts will consolidate on July 1, 2020. If the vote does not pass in one of the two school districts, then consolidation does not occur.
Other special school elections May 12 are being held in Springfield, Princeton, Byron, Roseau and Annandale.
According to the Minnesota Secretary of State website, most special elections may only be held on one of the following five dates: Second Tuesday in February, second Tuesday in April, second Tuesday in May, second Tuesday in August and first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.
