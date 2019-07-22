COOK — The operator of a tractor in rural Cook died as the result of an accident Sunday.
Around 8 p.m. Sunday, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call off Highway 5 in Morcom Township, north of the Side Lake area. Sheldon D. Sandberg, 50, of rural Cook, had been operating a skid steer tractor that fell into a pond on the private hunting property. By the time of the call, it had been underwater for almost 30 minutes.
The family attempted to pull the tractor from the water while emergency personnel responded, but were unsuccessful. Upon the arrival of the emergency personnel, they were able to remove the tractor and search the pond, but the man was not located.
The water was about 8-feet deep and using an underwater Remotely Operated Vehicle, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Rescue Squad found the deceased man at the bottom of the pond.
Sandberg had been mowing the grass with the tractor when it fell into the pond upside down, trapping him.
The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
Responding agencies included: St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office Rescue Squad, MN DNR, Bearville Fire Dept. and First Responders, and Cook Ambulance.
No other information was available as of press time.
