Just like other counties in Minnesota, St. Louis County relies heavily on the payment of property taxes to fund the services that are now strained because of the coronavirus. The need for money right now during the COVID-19 pandemic was on the minds of the Board of Commissioners when they recently announced that county assessors tallied the estimated value of commercial and industrial properties in West Duluth and downtown Duluth to a total of $100 million.
How was that possible? The city of Duluth failed to reappraise some parcels of land for 10 to 15 years. The short-staffed county took over the process from Duluth and other cities and townships in 2013.
This past Tuesday, County Commissioner Keith Nelson, who represents the city of Virginia, chose the word “egregious” at the board meeting down in Duluth to characterize the amount of property gone untaxed. “I certainly hope I do not hear any complaints from the commercial districts in Duluth or from elected officials in Duluth for the fact that they got a great deal for 15 years,” he said.
After the meeting, Board Chair Mike Jugovich, of Chisholm, told the Mesabi Daily News that the “discrepancies” are raising some eyebrows.
“I was shocked when I found out that no assessment had been done on the parcels in Duluth,” he said. “The assessments have been low for years. A lot of money has been kept out of the county. No one knew that was coming.”
He added, “This is the worst time to hit them with it. We didn’t plan it, but this is the result.”
Generally, property taxes are used to pay for countywide schools, health and emergency services, bridge and road construction and water and sewer operations. A lag on payment can cause trouble with budgets. Income taxes are collected over time and through regular deductions and estimated tax payments, but property taxes are usually paid all at once or maybe in several installments.
Last December, the St. Louis County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to adopt a budget plan that calls for $407 million in annual spending in 2020. Thirty-five percent would be funded from a property tax levy, an uptick expected to be offset by a 4 percent growth in property tax base.
Theirs was the largest county budget in history, reflecting an increase in costs to provide services to the 200,000 county residents spread across 6,6860-square miles in the largest county by total area in Minnesota. The budget included $113.8 million in general-fund spending to cover basic services for public safety and wages for about 1,868 full-time-equivalent employees. The plan also set aside $108.5 million for public health and human services, in an effort to enhance substance abuse and mental health services. There was also $92 million for public works, of which $50 was meant for about 108 projects of bridge and road systems.
Calculated in January, the county’s property value jumped by $514 million, or about 3 percent from last year. Nearly one-third of that number was generated through construction.
For Jugovich, the big question today is whether the property owners in Duluth can afford the taxes amid the economic toll of the coronavirus. Commissioners say the idea of hitting up property owners for taxes during these strenuous times does not sit well with them.
“We want everyone to pay their taxes,” he said. “But at the same time, you don’t want to tax people out of business.”
The recent revelation has added some tension between officials from the north and south of the largest geographic county in the state.
Commissioner Frank Jewell, of Duluth, acknowledged the property tax increases but sidestepped to tell the commissioners from the Iron Range they should consider pressing the mining companies to cough up more tax revenue. “We, of course, aren’t on an equal level because the mining companies have long not been paying their fair share to St. Louis County,” Jewell said.
His idea seemed to involve commissioners seeking to help state legislators increase a 5-cent-per-pound taconite tax to 10-cent-per-pound to circle back into the county coffers to make up for lost property taxes? The plot got hammered on Iron Range-created social media pages.
As Jugovich explained it, the mentioned money already funds public schools in the taconite tax relief area in the northern part of the county.
“Right now, mining is having a difficult time,” he said. “I don’t think this should be put back on mining. The taconite tax is better used for our schools, which are struggling with enrollment down. There’s only so much to go around.”
For now, the county has been using the property taxes it has to stretch its 2020 budget in paying for a wide array of services amid the economic toll of the coronavirus. The county hasn’t furloughed any of its employees. All have been told to practice social distancing and some are working from home when possible.
Moving forward, the $100 million valuation will be used to figure out taxes payable in 2021. It remains unclear how many property owners will be able to afford their cut of the cost given effects on the coronavirus on the regional economy.
The county commissioners are planning to talk about possibly extending the time frame of paying taxes. Extra time could help people struggling with furloughs and layoffs and other business issues.
“The taxes need to be paid,” Jugovich said. “They’ll be paid either by the property owners today or whoever owns the properties in the future. At some point the economy will begin moving again and we need an equal playing field.”
For more information, visit the county’s assessment summary at stlouiscountymn.gov/assessor.
Also this week, the county board approved the Public Health and Human Services Department to accept $90,000 in grant funding from the Minnesota Health Department through the Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program Statewide Expansion and Response Project.
The county now plans to enter into contracts with community partners, including the Virginia Police Department between May and August 2021 to use the software and help develop coordinated public safety, behavioral health and public health responses to so-called overdose “hot spots.” The local police department would use the money to increase capacity for overdose response by hiring a part-time opioid coordinator and to purchase naloxone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.