VIRGINIA — A couple has been charged in the killing of a Makinen man last October and charges filed Friday allege they were living in a camper on the victim’s property before being told to leave.
J. Nicholas Cramer, 53, and Michelle Lynn Cramer, 46, of Mora, Minn., were charged with intentional second-degree murder in the death of 47-year-old Frank Meyer at his residence near Eveleth.
According to criminal complaints, Meyer was found dead in his garage on Oct. 8, apparently having been "physically assaulted, bound and shot." Based on cell phone use, it was determined he had likely been killed on the evening of Oct. 2.
Authorities investigating the incident found .22-caliber cartridge cases and two bloody pipes that were consistent with Meyer’s injuries. According to the complaint, DNA on one pipe matched J. Nicholas Cramer with 99.9999999997% certainty
Charging documents briefly detail the days leading up to the Meyer’s death, in which the the victim and J. Nicholas Cramer were allegedly involved in a loud altercation in the early morning hours of Sept. 30, prompting a neighbor to call police. The complaint states Meyer was kicking the Cramers off his property.
The neighbor found the RV in the middle of the road and told the Cramers to place it on his property where it stayed as of Oct. 9.
In a statement to police, Michelle Cramer allegedly told police they had last seen Meyer on Oct. 2 and denied any knowledge of his killing, stating they left his residence to drive to Mora around 8 p.m. However, authorities said surveillance video showed the couple at an Eveleth gas station after 10 p.m. that night.
J. Nicholas Cramer also stated he last spoke to Meyer on the evening of Oct. 2, claiming they left some time before 10 p.m. He said he last saw Meyer walking from his house to the garage, according to the complaints.
A search of cell phone records allegedly showed J. Nicholas Cramer had called his wife five times between 7:05 p.m. and 7:37 p.m. on Oct. 2. The complaints state that Michelle Cramer told police she had lost her phone on Meyer's property and they were trying to locate it, but investigators said two of the calls were of a "significant duration" that were inconsistent with that account.
Investigators recovered a fired .22-caliber cartridge case and two .22-caliber rounds in the Cramer RV on Oct. 9, according to the charging documents. They further said they spoke with a man who claimed he sold J. Nicholas Cramer a Ruger SR .22 in the 2019 and took police to a testing location where they recovered six cartridges that were later matched to the ones found in the Cramers’ camper and Meyer’s garage.
J. Nicholas Cramer was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Anoka, Minn. Michelle L. Cramer fled on foot and was subsequently located 30 minutes later and arrested, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reported.
Both have been booked into the St. Louis County Jail and are expected to make initial appearances in State District Court in Virginia on Friday afternoon.
The Duluth News Tribune contributed to this report.
