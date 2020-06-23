VIRGINIA — “The court intends to have a decision out in the next 30 days,” said Judge Robert C. Friday at the conclusion of Tuesday’s hearing between Virginia Public Schools (VMPS) and East Range Academy of Technology and Science (ERATS).
The hearing was held virtually over Zoom with only court staff and media in the courtroom, all wearing facemasks and socially distancing.
“Over 300 pages were submitted to the court,” said Friday, assuring everyone he read and researched to prepare for the hearing. “The arguments should be in the nature of helping the court understand your position, not restating the documents.”
The issue in front of the court Tuesday was an eminent domain case brought by VMPS to force ERATS, a local charter school, out of the building the district purchased.
If successful, ERATS would be forced to vacate its current location at 2000 Siegel Blvd, Eveleth, so that VMPS, along with the Eveleth-Gilbert school district, can begin construction on their new, consolidated high school. After a search throughout the area, it was discovered this was the only suitable location for the new school due to several reasons including mineral rights.
VMPS purchased this property from Spectrum Health Services for $2.1 million in August 2019. ERATS has leased space in the Spectrum building since 2014 and their current lease could be extended through 2028.
VMPS was represented by Trevor Helmers of Rupp, Anderson, Squires & Waldspurger, PA, of Virginia. “The district tried to work with ERATS time and again to avoid condemnation,” said Helmers referring to the multiple lease buyout offers VMPS offered ERATS over the preceding months.
Helmers argued that the space will be used for public use and that it is reasonable and necessary for the condemnation. He went on to further argue that VMPS is on the hierarchy of condemnors and ERATS, as a charter school who is not allowed to own property, is not.
ERATS’ case was presented by Jeff Storms on behalf of Honkanen Law Firm, S.C. and Newmark, Storms, Dworak, LLC who are co-representing ERATS. Although not visible on the screen, Erik Honkanen was with Storms.
“Here, to say that Virginia and ERATS provide the identical service is wrong,” stated Storms while focusing on the letter of the law. He discussed private versus public property and express versus implied authority.
Pointing to VMPS’ call for quick-take of the property, Storms stated, “That is an issue that needs to be litigated, too...Quick-take is not required or necessary and would be damaging to ERATS.”
Quick-take is a way that allows the government, in this case VMPS, to take possession of the property immediately and can be part of the land acquisition process of eminent domain.
VMPS plans to begin construction on the site in July, which is why they are arguing for quick-take.
Quick-take could potentially put ERATS at risk as they would be forced to vacate the premise before an appeal could be heard. In the meantime, the building could be demolished as construction would almost immediately begin.
During rebuttal, Helmers reminded the court that ERATS threatened to sue the district to prevent/delay construction. “We are set for a 2023 opening and any delay would cost taxpayers millions of dollars,” said Helmers.
Friday asked Storms several hypothetical questions, including: What would happen if VMPS had discovered the location of the Thunderbird Mall in Virginia was their only location option? It is a privately owned building but the DMV leases a portion. What if the DMV simply said they wouldn’t leave?”
He continued: “What if the block of 3rd Street was the only location option? The houses in that area are privately owned as is Bill’s House, a shelter which provides a public service. What defines something as a “public service”
ERATS is a non-profit which provides the public service of public education. This is not the same as VMPS, the public school district, which also provides public education.
“Property made available for public use,” is the definition Storms presented.
“Can any private owner then make a property public by allowing public use?” asked Friday who later followed up with, “Is the property’s lease [at 2000 Siegel Blvd, Eveleth] public or private? Does use make it public property?”
These and other questions are what the court is asked to consider in this case.
“This case is complicated,” said Friday after hearing arguments and rebuttals. “There are significant downsides and risks to both parties.” He encouraged VMPS and ERATS to continue discussions and work toward an agreement while he deliberates.
“While first reviewing this case I did not come to a clear decision on the rightness or wrongness of either side,” said Friday explaining thought will be put into his decision.
Friday said to expect his decision before July 24. At that point, the decision on if there will be an evidentiary hearing will also be released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.