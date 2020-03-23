The Minnesota Court of Appeals directed PolyMet’s air permits back to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, saying regulators should have considered the potential for a larger operation at the proposed site of the state’s first copper-nickel mine near Hoyt Lakes.
In an opinion issued Monday, judges said the air permits were limited in scope, despite the MPCA argument that PolyMet would have to reapply if it planned to expand its operation beyond the permitted 32,000 tons of ore per day.
Environmental groups argued to the Court of Appeals that a financial report required by the Canadian government showed plans to recover 118,000 tons per day. They said PolyMet and its majority owner Glencore could exceed the allowed pollution limit if it recovered more ore.
“If expansion is the current intent, the time to comply with (Prevention of Significant Deterioration) requirements is now," Judge Rodenberg wrote in an opinion Monday. "Of course, once a project is operating, expansion proposals may be viewed more favorably by regulators. If that is the true course being charted by PolyMet, then there is merit to relators’ argument that the synthetic-minor permit is a sham."
PolyMet said the Canadian document is meant to protect investors, but the Court of Appeals said it should weigh on the minds of the regulators even as the proposal for a smaller mine is considered. The company and agency can petition the Minnesota Supreme Court to take a second look at the Court of Appeals opinion.
“We are disappointed in the court’s decision and are evaluating all legal options,” PolyMet said through a statement Monday afternoon. “We believe the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency in its permit appropriately accounted for the potential effects of the NorthMet Project. We stand ready to provide the additional information the agency might need to update its decision on the air permit.”
Jobs for Minnesotans, a group of labor, business and community leaders that support the project, said in a statement they were disappointed with the ruling.
“Today’s Court of Appeals ruling on PolyMet is unfortunate, given that PolyMet has done all the MPCA and other agencies have asked it to do — and more — through a tough regulatory review process,” the group said. “We’re increasingly concerned by court rulings that appear to effectively transfer regulatory authority to the judiciary from agencies long established under state statute and staffed with experienced experts in the scientific fields relevant to decisions, such as air permitting.”
PolyMet is in the middle of a number of legal battles over other permits, including a set that could be argued in front of the state’s top court.
In January, the Minnesota Court of Appeals reversed PolyMet's dam safety permits and permit to mine — awarded by the DNR to the company in late 2018 — back to the DNR and said the agency must hold a contested-case hearing.
Separately, PolyMet's national pollutant discharge elimination system, or NPDES, permit, which regulates water discharged from industrial activities, remains on hold after an August order by the Minnesota Court of Appeals after it was revealed the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency requested the Environmental Protection Agency refrain from commenting on a PolyMet draft water permit until the public comment period ended.
To help fund PolyMet's legal battles, Glencore, PolyMet's majority shareholder, issued PolyMet up to $30 million in unsecured convertible debentures.
"Funds will be used primarily to advance ongoing litigation associated with permits for the NorthMet project, continue engineering and optimization efforts and meet general administrative obligations," PolyMet said in a news release last week.
In June, Glencore in June took a majority of shares in PolyMet in a rights offering to clear over $240 million in debt PolyMet owed to Glencore. The move left Glencore owning almost 72 percent of PolyMet's common shares, up from owning 29 percent of shares before the rights offering.
Forum News Service contributed to this report.
