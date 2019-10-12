Cozy Cottage sale in Palo has expanded steadily in the last 14 years

PALO — The Cozy Cottage in the Woods fall show and sale started out 14 years ago in Doris Saarberg's home with half a dozen craft vendors. This year it's 133 vendors of all things creative at the Loon Lake Community Center in Palo Wednesday, Oct. 16, through Saturday, Oct. 19.
The coordinators are Kelly Pelto and Saarberg. Wednesday is a "Sneak Peek night which means you can buy from 4 to 8 p.m.," Pelto said in an email. "Memory Lane Cafe and our coffee shop will be open early at 2:30 p.m. for those early birds who try to get in before 4 p.m." Hours on Thursday and Friday will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"With the expansion of the show, you can see why we needed to move across the road to the Loon Lake Community Center to accommodate everyone. We found our vendors in many ways. Some have contacted us, and others we have found on our travels around the area. We currently have a long running waiting list of interested vendors for our show," Pelto said.
"This year we are proud to include four young entrepreneurs 14 and younger eager to show their crafting skills. We are also expanding our antique area this year. We have included 13 new crafters, with many new ideas waiting to be seen. Our food room has also expanded with many ethnic and popular food items waiting for your taste buds' approval. Many claim the items are headed for the freezer, but we know they never make it," she said.
A special attraction is vendor Gary Maki, who will be available in the gym to repair silver chainlink jewelry and also cleaning jewelry. Maki will also have his own jewelry available for sale.
The Palo Fireman’s Benefit Association will have their pancake feed 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. A silent auction is 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
"Memory Lane and our coffee shop will be with us again this year," Pelto said. Foods range from a complete meal, to coffee and pie, pizza, brats, soups, nachos and cheese or soft pretzels and cheese and specialty coffees along with kettle corn and fresh warm roasted coffee beans.
Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Strawberry Fields will again be offering wagon rides for $2. On Saturday Night Owl Photography by Viv Mueller will be doing Pumpkin Patch pictures on stage in the gym 1 to 5 p.m. individual or group/family photos and 3-5 p.m. pets. Photographer Carol Bowman, "our happy greeter" said Pelto, will be selling her photos.
"As it gets closer, our help kicks in full gear," Pelto said, thanking husbands Tim Saarberg and Keith Pelto. She referred to the Cozy Cottage participants as "our family": Gena and Tim Saarberg Jorgensen, Isaac Saarberg, Jean and Mike Soyring, Barb (our favorite Cozy Cottage Elf) and Chuck Johnson, Julie and Bill Bluhm, Bob Saumer/Graphics, Cheryl Gillis, Betty Harsila and Kari Pechacek and their husbands Ray and Steve. Jimmy Jones, the caretaker at the Loon Lake Center, and Nancy Skerjance, Joyce Ridlon, Terri Hofsommer, Sue Johnson, Corrine Thompson who work at the checkouts. Special thanks to Sarah Koski/East Range Shopper for flyer design and Sue Archbold and grandson Austin Archbold of Range Print Shop for graphic design and to the Mesabi Daily News. The show would not happen without everyone's help."
Check Facebook: The Cozy Cottage in the Woods to see vendors and items.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.