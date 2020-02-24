DFL MN08 candidate Nystrom comes to Hibbing

HIBBING — Quinn Nystrom stood among the dining tables, sporting a buffalo check cardigan and having one-on-one conversations with a dozen voters as they were served lunch.
Nystrom, 34, spent about an hour here Saturday at Sportsmen’s Restaurant and Tavern on Howard Street in downtown Hibbing. It was her second stop of the day after meeting with DFLers in Virginia and before she headed west to Grand Rapids. The self-described fourth-generation resident of Crow Wing County had come from stumping for votes in Ely and Cook, as she and her two-person staff drove across the Iron Range in an attempt to garner more support in her grassroots campaign aimed at representing 672,274 constituents in the 27,583-square-mile Eighth Congressional District in northern Minnesota, a seat currently held by first-term Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber.
“The only way I win is with the people in this room,” Nystrom, the former Baxter city councilor, said. “I believe we need better representation.”
That belief was borne out of spending her youth advocating for lowering the cost of insulin after she and her brother were diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in the 1990s. “Insulin is my personal insight to the broken healthcare system,” she said. That belief was hardened when witnessing the cost skyrocket from $16 for a vial at that time in the U.S. to $340 for a vial today, forcing people with diabetes to buy insulin to replace the insulin their bodies do not produce for $30 in Canada. “I’m actually currently alive on Canadian insulin,” she said. And that belief solidified after her encounters with Stauber in the spring of 2019.
The diabetes advocate recalled how she posed three questions to the Hermantown-raised professional hockey player turned police lieutenant turned county commissioner turned congressman during their meeting in Washington, D.C. “I begged him to help us with this healthcare crisis,” she said. “I looked him in the eye and explained we have people dying.” As she told her story, she asked Stauber to sign legislation to help lower the cost of insulin, not go against pre-existing conditions in bills and to host a diabetes roundtable in the Eighth District. She said that Stauber said yes to all three requests. “I thought I had a real champion in this district on healthcare,” she said.
But her belief changed when learning that he never followed through with signing onto a bill to lower the cost of insulin and held a closed-door roundtable meeting with pharmaceutical representatives instead of with people with diabetes. “I got pushed off,” she said. “So, I decided to run for Congress against Pete Stauber. We need a fighter. We need a champion.”
With help from President Donald J. Trump, Stauber managed to flip a historically Democratic seat in November 2018 in northeast Minnesota. Stauber has since tried to brand himself as a bipartisan politician, and even though his records show that he voted against the majority of House Republicans about 13 percent of the bills introduced in the 116th Congress, he appears to side with the GOP and Trump on immigration and trade issues.
Stauber, now 53, has been able to get two bipartisan bills to pass the Democratic-controlled House — namely the Clarifying the Small Business Runway Extension Act and Notice to Airmen Improvement Act. But Stauber has also opposed a House resolution seeking to condemn Trump’s remarks against U.S. Rep. Illhan Omar, applauded the presidential administration’s repeal of an Obama-era clean water regulation and used the term “irresponsible” to define the impeachment inquiry. He has also tried identifying himself as bipartisan due to his friendships with Reps. Jared Golden, D-Maine, and Jeff Van Drew, D-New Jersey. (Golden ended up being the sole congressman to split his impeachment vote, as Van Drew was the second Democrat to vote against the impeachment resolution before becoming a Republican himself.)
Throughout his first-term in D.C., Stauber also received backing from U.S. Steel, Cleveland-Cliffs, Twin Metals and PolyMet for his undying support of mining, in all forms. And with the companies in his corner, he has been able to create a wedge in an ever-dividing Democrats in Minnesota, where urban DFLers and Rangers sporting blue often hold drastically different views on what it means to mine for copper-nickel near the Boundary Waters.
The statewide division was recently noticed in DFL State Sen. Tom Bakk being replaced at his long-held post as the DFL’s Senate Majority Leader by Susan Kent of Woodbury. Less than two weeks later, Bakk canceled his annual campaign fundraiser at the Bois Forte-owned Fortune Bay Resort Casino, after the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe wrote a letter in support of a federal bill to ban copper-nickel mining near Ely. (Stauber recently met with Iron Rangers in Virginia to express his own contention for the proposed measure from DFL Congresswoman Betty McCollum.) Bakk’s “friends in the union,” as he told the Hibbing Daily Tribune, had told him they wanted to boycott the local band’s business for their views. Chuck Novak, the mayor of Ely, took to Twitter to back Bakk’s decision and then told the HDT and later his local city council that he also backed the move to stop doing business with the band. The mayor’s comments have caused much backlash from residents who say it’s the right of the Bois Forte to express their own opinions without being ostracized.
Bakk’s siding with the union trades instead of Bois Forte Chairwoman Cathy Chavers — whom he calls a friend of the family — is one example of the rift in the DFL party since it forces the question: What happens when DFLers in the district question mining?
The answer largely contributed to residents of the Eighth District voting for Trump by a margin of 15.5 percent in 2016 and then going for Stauber by 5.5 percent in 2018. Last December, the Cook Political Report graded the Eighth District as “likely Republican” in 2020. That could mean another two years for Stauber.
Nystrom took verbal jabs at the political favorite over the weekend for accepting donations from “health insurance PACS and Koch Industries.”
“We have allowed corruption,” she said. “We have allowed pharmaceutical companies to take over our government. We need to elect people to Congress who want to put a stop to this.”
Since entering the congressional race in October of 2019, Nystrom has won endorsements from House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, Majority Whip Liz Olson and State Rep. Jennifer Schultz of Duluth, and Stauber’s predecessor, Rick Nolan, all DFLers.
Data from the Federal Election Commission shows that Stauber raised $1.2 million for this campaign, some of which came from Koch Industries and pharmaceutical research groups. For comparison, Nystrom raised $132,392 for her campaign, most of which came from individual donors in the region, including family members.
Nystrom came to Hibbing three days before precinct caucuses for both the DFL and GOP were scheduled to be held across the state Tuesday. She voiced plans to travel the district during the first steps of delegate choosing. She remains one of three DFLers vying to be chosen in the state convention in Rochester on March 15 and 16 to see who solely squares up against the GOP incumbent for the November election.
At Sportsmen’s Restaurant in Hibbing, Nystrom did talk about mining.
But in Ely, she told about 80 residents that she met with PolyMet and Twin Metals officials, environmental groups, business owners and local leaders. “Anyone who contacted our campaign, on any side of the issue, I wanted to listen to them,” she said, according to reporting from The Timberjay. “I did not come in with any assumptions one way or the other. That was important to me. It was also important to me not to later waver on the issue.”
Nystrom’s fiancé is from a Hibbing family with deep roots in taconite mining. The Timberjay reported that she spoke in favor of the business while stumping for votes in Ely. “I think we have to do everything possible to keep HibTac open.” But she distanced herself there from the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel project. “... In its current form, I believe that it poses too much of a threat to the BWCA as it sits right now, and I can’t support it as it is because of the environmental threat that it poses to the BWCA.” She apparently clarified that she is “not opposed to copper-nickel mining across the board.”
In previous conversations with the HDT, Nystrom has been firm on her belief that she will not “rubber stamp” copper-nickel projects — a position she says sets her apart from Stauber.
Standing before her fiancé’s family in Hibbing, Nystrom mostly discussed lowering the cost of insulin but invited her supporters to substitute the word insulin with any other prescription medication. “It’s not about one condition,” she said. “It’s about fixing our healthcare system.” She discussed dark money in politics and pledged that she would not take one cent from PACs or pharmaceutical companies.
Nystrom also warned her supporters to “look at people’s actions instead of their words.” Her example: Stauber recently voted against Protecting the Right to Organize Act, or PRO Act, after the United Steelworkers union members on the Iron Range met with him to urge the passage of legislation they said in a previous statement “would remove unnecessary and overly burdensome barriers to union organizing and establish stronger penalties for companies that illegally block unionizing drives.”
“That does not show that he is pro-union,” Nystrom said.
She touted her approach to politics as one of logic, a candidate interested in farming and labor at a time when the acronyms of the DFL are being analyzed across the district.
“We can become a party united,” she said.
