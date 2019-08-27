Two Iron Range motorists who were pulled over for not driving sober since extra DWI enforcement patrol shifts began Aug. 16 are two intoxicated drivers too many.
That’s the message from Virginia Police Officer Nick Grivna, who is in charge of the Range’s Toward Zero Deaths enforcement grant program that involves 11 local law enforcement agencies.
Those arrests, he points out, were made specifically during the overtime saturation hours, during which “extra patrols look for all driving offenses, including DWI,” and do not include any DWI arrests made on regular patrol shifts.
The statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over DWI campaign runs through Labor Day on Monday.
Motorists can expect to see cruisers from various agencies outside of their normal jurisdictions during the campaign.
“There might be a Virginia squad in Hibbing or an Ely squad in Gilbert,” Grivna said. That provides a chance for law enforcement to “learn new areas” and be more visible, he said.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety conducts six statewide TZD enforcement mobilizations annually, each focused on a driving offense, including speeding, distracted driving and not wearing seat belts.
“Labor Day is a high-traffic weekend. It’s the last day to celebrate before school begins,” and many holiday celebrations include alcohol, he said. “No one wants to lose a loved one. We can’t stress enough the importance of finding a sober ride home.”
The TZD initiative provides federal funds to law enforcement agencies to conduct the enhanced traffic waves. Area agencies are the Virginia, Eveleth, Gilbert, East Range, Hibbing, Chisholm, Breitung Township, Babbitt, and Ely police departments and the St. Louis County and Koochiching County sheriff’s offices.
As one of the state’s 13 deadliest counties for impaired driving, St. Louis County also receives extra grant money to conduct enhanced DWI enforcements at various times year-round.
“We want to saturate the bigger cities and higher traffic areas” during the campaign, Grivna said. “But we also send squads to smaller and lower traffic areas.”
There were 1,037 DWI arrests and 16 traffic-related deaths in St. Louis County in 2017, according to the Office of Traffic Safety’s November 2018 report. Ten of those deaths were alcohol-related.
Fifty-three of those motorists arrested were younger than the legal drinking age of 21; 493 were ages 21 to 34; 299 were ages 35 to 49; and 192 were ages 50 and older.
Statewide in 2017, officers, deputies and troopers made 24,862 DWI arrests (averaging 68 DWI incidents recorded each day), and there were 358 traffic deaths.
According to the report, the number of DWI arrests in 2017 was an increase of 3% from 2016, but significantly less than the 35,000 impaired driving incidents that occurred in 2008.
However, the report states: “we cannot ignore the nearly 25,000 impaired drivers who are risking the lives of all of us every day.”
The OTS further reports that 113 of the 358 people (32%) who died on Minnesota roads in 2017 were killed in alcohol-related crashes, and 72 (20%) of the fatalities involved a driver with an alcohol concentration of 0.08 (the legal limit) or higher.
The average blood alcohol concentration for drivers with a DWI was 0.15, with the average for a driver involved in a fatal crash at 0.19.
Additionally, 2,389 people suffered injuries from alcohol-related crashes.
Consequences of impaired driving include the loss of a driver’s license for up to one year, thousands of dollars in costs and possible jail time.
Repeat DWI offenders, as well as first-time offenders arrested at 0.16 (twice the legal limit) and above, must use Ignition Interlock in order to regain legal driving privileges or face at least one year without a driver’s license.
Offenders with three or more DWIs are required to use interlock for three to six years, or they won’t regain driving privileges, according to the OTS.
Interlock devices installed in a vehicle require a driver to provide a breath sample in order for the vehicle to start. The devices will not allow a vehicle to start if an alcohol-concentration of 0.02 or higher is detected.
There are also features to deter another driver from starting the vehicle, and interlock can be installed on multiple vehicles.
Grivna said he has also pulled over several people, “for education purposes,” regarding Minnesota’s hands-free cellphone law that went into effect Aug. 1. It prohibits drivers from holding a phone while operating a motor vehicle. The requirement is punishable by a $50 ticket on the first offense and $275 for tickets thereafter.
Drivers can use a cell phone to make calls, text, listen to music and get directions — but only by voice commands or single-touch activation without holding the phone.
Area law enforcement agencies will also participate in the one-day Ted Foss Move Over Law campaign Aug. 31.
The enforcement wave aims to remind motorists that when traveling on a road with two or more lanes, drivers must move over one full lane from stopped emergency vehicles with flashing lights activated, including ambulances, fire, law enforcement, maintenance and construction vehicles. Fines for failing to comply can exceed $100.
The law was named in honor of the State Patrol trooper who was hit and killed by a passing semitrailer truck while conducting a routine traffic stop on the shoulder of Interstate 90 in Winona, Minn., in 2000.
Grivna added that the TZD campaigns are beneficial for educational purposes and allow law enforcement officers to “focus just on traffic violations” during the overtime hours.
