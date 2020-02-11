EVELETH — Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia drama students will do a special command performance of their award-winning one-act play "Medea" at 7 p.m. Thursday in E-G High School's Boardman Auditorium.
The performance is in honor of the Minnesota State High School League's "STAR" ranking in the State One Act Play Festival last Thursday at St. Catherine University in St. Paul. "Join us for this 'Spotlight on the Arts' celebration of excellence," Jack Gritzmacher, director, said in an email. There is no admission charge.
Students from Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia worked together, including Danika Dertinger, Araseli Jayasuriya, Sophie Statsman, Ellie Norvitch, Dani Logan, Rebecca Muster, Natalie Petron, Greta Van Orsdel, Ella Widmer, Daisy Borden, Anja Vucetic, Jake Bradach, Dylan Celley, Jacob Breun and Kayla Wainionpaa. The production was directed by Jack Gritzmacher, with assistance from Jeremy Liimatta and Kasie Johnson as the costumer.
To advance to the State Festival, a play must first compete at the subsection and then the section levels of competition. The plays are judged at state by three certified judges who either rate the play as exemplary or not -— a show must receive at least two of three exemplary ratings in order to earn a "STAR" performance.
"Medea" is an ancient Greek tragedy written by Euripides, based upon the myth of Jason and Medea and first produced in 431 BC. The plot centers on the actions of Medea, a former princess of the barbarian kingdom of Colchis, and the wife of Jason. She finds her position in the Greek world threatened as Jason leaves her for a Greek princess of Corinth. Medea takes vengeance on Jason by murdering Jason's new wife as well as her own two sons, after which she escapes to Athens to start a new life.
