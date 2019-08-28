EVELETH — At recent Eveleth-Gilbert School Board meetings, items including consolidation and approving the joint powers agreement with the Virginia School District were passed.
On Monday, the first Joint Powers Board meeting was held followed by a joint working session between both school boards.
"The first joint powers meeting went very well,” said Virginia Superintendent Dr. Noel Schmidt. “School board members were respectful to one another and worked through some necessary organizational details."
During the Aug. 12 regular meeting, the Eveleth-Gilbert School Board approved both the Joint Powers Agreement and Resolution for Consolidation with Virginia Schools.
Director Kelly Sather motioned for and Director Matt Sjoberg seconded the approval of the Joint Powers Agreement with Virginia.
Conversation followed and Director Pollyann Sorcan motioned and Director Thomas Gentilini seconded to amend Sather’s motion so that the Joint Powers Board could consist of 13 members, the total of both school boards.
This motion to amend failed 5-2, with Gentilin and Sorcan voting in favor.
The original motion carried with a 5-2 vote, with Gentilini and Sorcan voting against. The Joint Powers Agreement was approved.
The next agenda item was to approve the Resolution for Consolidation with Virginia Schools. Approval was motioned by Sather and supported by Director Brandi Lautigar. There was a roll call vote with ayes: Director John Uhan, Director Bill Addy, Sjoberg, Lautigar and Sather. Nay voters were: Sorcan and Gentilini. The motion carried with the consolidation being approved.
The Virginia School board previously approved both the Resolution for Consolidation and the Joint Powers Agreement at a special board meeting held on July 29. Following some small revisions made by the Eveleth-Gilbert board, the Virginia board re-approved the Joint Powers Agreement at a regular board meeting, also held on Aug. 12.
Approval of both the Resolution for Consolidation and the Joint Powers Agreement passed unanimously with 6-0 votes.
During the Aug. 21 Eveleth-Gilbert School Board’s special meeting, board members were selected to serve on the Joint Powers Board. Each school district appointed three members and one alternate for the Joint Powers Board.
Directors appointed from the Eveleth-Gilbert school board include Lautigar, Sjoberg and Sather, with Addy as alternate.
Directors appointed from the Virginia School Board include Murray Anderson, Greg Manninen, and Stacey Sundquist, with Tim Riordan as alternate.
Monday, there was a Joint Powers meeting followed by a Working Session with both school boards.
The Joint Powers Board held both an organizational and regular meeting and approved Sundquist as board chair. Sather was elected vice chair. Sjoberg was elected clerk. Anderson was elected treasurer.
"Both school boards are focused on working to improve education for kids on the East end of the Range,” Schmidt said. “This requires hard work, patience, cooperation, and a dollop of humor."
The Mesabi Daily News was designated as the district’s official publication with Hometown Focus being used for other ads as necessary.
Unanimous votes supported board members not receiving a salary for participation and soliciting legal counsel.
It was decided to hold Joint Powers board meetings on the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Northeast Services Cooperative in Mountain Iron. Due to the upcoming Labor Day holiday, the next Joint Powers meeting will be 6 p.m. Sept. 16.
As the two districts look toward a future consolidation, efforts are being made to encourage a smooth transition. On Tuesday, there was an all-staff welcome back BBQ lunch for both districts.
“As long as both school boards keep the students front and center, and don't get bogged down in petty stuff like colors and mascots and delve into ridiculous conspiracy theories that one district is trying to take advantage of the other, and 'who beat who in the famous 1956 basketball game,' they will make good decisions that help propel education forward into the future,” Schmidt concluded. “The solutions for our students are in the present and future. Not in the past."
Requests for comments from E-G were not returned as of press time.
